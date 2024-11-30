Offering a modern new look and comfortable indoor seating, the new shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UK bakery and hot food chain Greggs has opened another new shop in Northern Ireland following a record high for sales.

The highly anticipated new Belfast store was opened yesterday (Friday) and has created 16 new jobs for the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Offering a modern new look and comfortable indoor seating, the new shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites in addition to a range of over ice drinks which are only available in limited shops across the UK.

Greggs has expanded considerably since its first store at the Applegreen service station on the M2 in April 2015.

Shop manager Gemma Hall, said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or Click + Collect.”

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, explained: “Our new shop in Belfast has brought 16 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK bakery and hot food chain Greggs has opened another new shop in Northern Ireland following a record high for sales

Roisin Currie, Greggs chief executive recently revealed Interim Results 2024 for the 26 weeks ended June 29 2024 stating: “Our strong performance continued in the first half of 2024 - delivering on our strategic growth plan and building on last year’s record performance.

“Our financial highlights include: Total first-half sales were up 13.8%, with company-managed shop like-for-like sales up by 7.4%.

“The underlying profit before tax, excluding exceptional items was up 16.3% to £74.1 million.

“Thank you as always to our customers and amazing dedicated teams working tirelessly across the business to make it all possible."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers looking to skip the queues and grab a quick bite on the go can order through Click + Collect via the Greggs App. The Greggs App is free to download and gives access to a variety of tasty rewards. For every nine purchases in different categories – from hot drinks, to sandwiches, to bakes to sweet treats – app users can get one completely free. New users of the Greggs App also receive a free hot drink of their choice upon registration, as well as a free sweet treat to celebrate their birthday each year.

Greggs has almost 2,500 outlets across the UK and is famous for its sausage rolls. It currently has 17 stores in Northern Ireland.