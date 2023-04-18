Habitat for Humanity Northern Ireland have officially opened a new ReStore in north Belfast.

The social enterprise is a low-cost DIY store that builds sustainable community, directly tackles local poverty. By selling donated new and used building supplies and home improvement materials ReStore enables local people to improve their homes at low cost.

ReStore provides skills and employability training for people of all ages and backgrounds and diverts tons of reusable waste from landfill.

The new Belfast shop and donation centre on Crumlin Road aims to build on the success of the five other Habitat ReStores (Lisburn, Ballymena, Newry, Newtownards and Drogheda delivering a real impact for local community.

Jenny Williams, Habitat’s chief executive, said: “Habitat has served communities in north and west Belfast in the past, and it has long been part of our strategy to launch ReStore in Belfast, so we are delighted to open Habitat ReStore on the Crumlin Road.

“ReStore is a unique workplace which engages people of all ages and backgrounds in serving the wider community and I would encourage local

people to get involved in volunteering.

“Everything we sell is donated so support from companies, organisations and individuals is critical to the success of ReStore – you can see instore that we have a broad range of DIY and home improvement materials at low cost.”

Habitat homeowner and volunteer Susan Hutchinson officially opening the store, Habitat chief executive Jenny Williams, Habitat board chair Angus Beck, ReStore Belfast supervisor Peter McNeill and ReStore Belfast manager Lisa Walsh

Susan, Jonathan, Rebecca and Katie Hutchinson, Jenny Williams (Habitat Ireland chief executive) and Lisa Walsh (ReStore Belfast manager)

Habitat staff and board members and Fancea McNally, Jenny Williams, Joan Belton, Angus Beck, Michael Banbrick and Graeme McCammon