Hagan Homes is ‘CSR Family Business of the Year’

The award which was sponsored by The Community Foundation recognises a family business that demonstrates a real commitment to corporate social responsibility.

James Hagan, Founder and Chair, Hagan Homes, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been named CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Family Business of the Year. We truly believe in giving back to the communities where we build.

“We have a ‘site with purpose’ sentiment which involves strategically selecting sites for development that enrich parts of Northern Ireland which may have become neglected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(l-r) Roisin Wood, Chief Executive of The Community Foundation for Northern Ireland (sponsors of the CSR award category) and James Hagan, Founder and Chair, Hagan Homes.

“This ethos has been a driving force in our 33 South development, which is close to the Village are of south Belfast, where we’ve been able to create a new range of living choices.

“The sentiment is also echoed at our new Mulberry Burn Road project in the middle of Ballysally estate, Coleraine, and Highgrove Meadows, Ballygomartin Road in north Belfast.

“Our ethos goes beyond new developments, we actively seek to build meaningful community partnerships, making the business much more than just a name on a building site.