Haldane Fisher welcomes HSS Hire to its Newry branch

The collaboration will help Haldane Fisher customers to take their builds and projects to the next level, with HSS Hire providing tool hire, equipment and access hire to trade and the general public.

Gary Cranney, director, Haldane Fisher Newry, said: “We are pleased to welcome HSS Hire to our Newry branch, enabling our customers to quickly and easily access a wide range of equipment and tools.

“HSS Hire’s expertise in the industry, coupled with Haldane Fisher’s 76 years of experience, means that our customers can be assured they are in capable hands when it comes to their building needs.”

Haldane Fisher Newry has recently expanded its partnership with leading tool and equipment hire specialist, HSS Hire, by introducing a new desk at its branch

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HSS Hire is located alongside Haldane Fisher’s Trade Counter in Carnbane Industrial Estate.

Stephen Elder, regional director at HSS Hire, added: “Following the success of our desk in Haldane Fisher’s Bangor branch, we are excited to expand our partnership with Haldane Fisher and make the move into its Newry branch.

“Having worked alongside Haldane Fisher for a number of years, we are confident that our customers based in Newry and the surrounding area will appreciate the teams excellent service, product knowledge, and sound advice.

“We offer free click, collect, and drop off to any branch, making it even more convenient to access the tools needed to get the job done.”