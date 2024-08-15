Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast’s Millar Estates NI is behind a proposal to change the use of the distinctive former office building on corner plot at Great Victoria Street into a healthcare hub

Plans to convert a distinctive former office building at a prominent location in Belfast into the first multi-use health facility in inner-city Belfast have secured approval.

Spearheaded by OCMC Ltd and Millar Estates (Park House) NI, the proposal is to change the use of Park House on Great Victoria Street.

The innovative Healthworks development will offer Grade A health hub accommodation designed to meet the diverse needs of occupants, including GP practices, specialist occupational health services, and pharmacies.

Park House, Belfast (Image credit: Albert Bridge)

Strategically positioned to serve the growing inner-city population from Weavers Court and other urban developments, Healthworks will also cater to the expanding corridor between Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University.

The development of Healthworks marks OCMC's second significant investment in the burgeoning healthcare sector, following the successful acquisition of the Dataworks building within the King’s Hall Life Sciences Park, currently home to SpaMedica and Diaceutics plc.

Under the plans, the ground floor will host a reception area, while potential uses inside are expected to include opticians, pharmacy, dental surgery, GP clinics with treatments rooms and laboratories.

External alterations to the property are proposed, mainly for aesthetic purposes. A communal café is also lined up for the third floor.

According to a report by Belfast Council planning officers, the proposed alterations to the façade of the building are considered acceptable within the wider character of the area that exhibits a variety of building designs.

The application, which has now been approved, was submitted by Carlin following effective pre-application discussions with Belfast City Council Planning Service.

Peter Keeling, Director at OCMC, said: "Healthworks is designed to be one of the most affordable and accessible primary and specialist care centres in Northern Ireland. With planning approval now secured, we are eager to advance a project that presents a major opportunity to enhance healthcare provision in Belfast.

“Our vision is to meet the evolving needs of a modern urban population by offering comprehensive healthcare services in a single, accessible location.

“We expect strong interest from potential occupants drawn to this innovative development."

Belfast’s inner-city area has historically been underserved in terms of healthcare due to a lack of compliant spaces. Compliance is a critical factor in modern healthcare delivery, ensuring that services meet rigorous standards for safety, quality, and patient care.

Healthworks aims to fill this gap by providing healthcare providers with a modern facility that ensures adherence to all necessary compliance procedures, allowing them to deliver top-tier care in a state-of-the-art environment.

With planning approval in place, letting agent CBRE NI anticipates significant interest from health-related occupiers.

James Turkington, associate director at CBRE NI, added: "Healthworks represents a significant step towards the provision of a modern, purpose-built healthcare facility designed to cater to Belfast’s inner-city population.

“The project’s location close to the city’s major transport hubs and the Weavers Cross development encompasses a wide catchment area which includes the city centre’s commercial and business core, as well as several Purpose-Built Student Housing schemes.

“As this exciting project moves to the next stages, we welcome inquiries from potential occupiers seeking to quickly establish a healthcare service in an area with significant footfall.”