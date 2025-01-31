Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Popular Italian eatery opening new 60-seater south Belfast restaurant A popular Belfast pizza restaurant has opened its second location with a new 60-seater eatery on the Ormeau Road. Nico's Restaurant said the...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Popular Italian dining spot Nico’s Restaurant has officially opened its second location in Belfast, marking a return to where its journey began 12 years ago.

Co-founders Kristian Nicolo and Stephen Toney have made a significant £200,000 investment into the new 60-seater to bring the Nico’s signature authentic Italian dining experience to Ormeau Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duo, who are also behind the popular Nico’s Lisburn Road and Hendrix Restaurant in Stranmillis, are expanding their portfolio with this third restaurant, creating of 30 new jobs.

Nico’s Restaurant has officially opened its second Belfast location, this time on the bustling Ormeau Road. Pictured is Nico's manager Beth McGarry, co-founder and executive chef Kristian Nicolo, area manager Andra Nueloiu and Nico's co-founder Stephen Toney

Renowned for its authentic Italian pizzas, pastas, flatbreads, and ciabattas, Nico’s Ormeau Road will feature monthly chef specials, alongside an impressive selection of cocktails, wines, and spirits.

Co-founder and executive chef, Kristian, said: "At Nico’s, we’re all about bringing people together with good food and good company. Opening a licensed restaurant on Ormeau Road where we first began 12 years ago is very exciting and a great opportunity to share our passion for authentic Italian cuisine with a whole new community.

"We’re proud to be investing in Belfast, creating jobs, and continuing to deliver the quality and experience our customers love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nico’s Restaurant has officially opened its second Belfast location, this time on the bustling Ormeau Road

Stephen Toney, co-founder added: "Nico’s Lisburn Road has proved to be a popular spot and we’ve always wanted to bring that same hospitality to Ormeau Road. We are delighted to finally open the doors of our newest store and look forward to welcoming the people of Ormeau. We’re excited to bring something new to the food and drink scene on the Ormeau Road. Our investment reflects our commitment to offer a dining experience like no other by expanding the Nico’s brand while staying true to our roots. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our new location.”

The Ormeau Road location promises the same warm, inviting atmosphere that Nico’s is known for, complete with stylish interiors designed to enhance the dining experience.