Hospitality duo open third Northern Ireland food venue and return to 'where we first began 12 years ago' creating 30 new jobs
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Popular Italian dining spot Nico’s Restaurant has officially opened its second location in Belfast, marking a return to where its journey began 12 years ago.
Co-founders Kristian Nicolo and Stephen Toney have made a significant £200,000 investment into the new 60-seater to bring the Nico’s signature authentic Italian dining experience to Ormeau Road.
The duo, who are also behind the popular Nico’s Lisburn Road and Hendrix Restaurant in Stranmillis, are expanding their portfolio with this third restaurant, creating of 30 new jobs.
Renowned for its authentic Italian pizzas, pastas, flatbreads, and ciabattas, Nico’s Ormeau Road will feature monthly chef specials, alongside an impressive selection of cocktails, wines, and spirits.
Co-founder and executive chef, Kristian, said: "At Nico’s, we’re all about bringing people together with good food and good company. Opening a licensed restaurant on Ormeau Road where we first began 12 years ago is very exciting and a great opportunity to share our passion for authentic Italian cuisine with a whole new community.
"We’re proud to be investing in Belfast, creating jobs, and continuing to deliver the quality and experience our customers love.”
Stephen Toney, co-founder added: "Nico’s Lisburn Road has proved to be a popular spot and we’ve always wanted to bring that same hospitality to Ormeau Road. We are delighted to finally open the doors of our newest store and look forward to welcoming the people of Ormeau. We’re excited to bring something new to the food and drink scene on the Ormeau Road. Our investment reflects our commitment to offer a dining experience like no other by expanding the Nico’s brand while staying true to our roots. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our new location.”
The Ormeau Road location promises the same warm, inviting atmosphere that Nico’s is known for, complete with stylish interiors designed to enhance the dining experience.
Whether guests are enjoying a casual dinner with friends, a romantic meal, or a family gathering, Nico’s aims to be the go-to destination for authentic Italian dining in South Belfast. With a focus on fresh ingredients, creative specials, and impeccable service, Nico’s continues to set itself apart as a leader in Belfast’s dining scene.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.