House prices up 10% in last year - here's where to find the best deals for buyers and the highest property values
The typical home now costs £185,000, though some in-demand districts are racking up averages close to £40,000 beyond that sum.
House prices are showing a definite pull towards suburban areas and away from the Northern Ireland’s biggest cities, with Belfast and the Derry City and Strabane area coming in at below-average prices of £170,440 and £168,394 respectively.
That means the two main population centres rank as the province’s second and third lowest property values according to information newly released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, though both of them saw a slightly above-average rise in prices over the year.
The number one district is Lisburn and Castlereagh, topping the price index with an average of £221,029 – up 9% on the year before.
Causeway Coast and Glens had the highest hike, the average cost of a home there rising by 15.4% over 12 months to hit £201,884.
Ards and North Down came in with the province’s second-highest price at £209,254, but that’s a comparatively small 5.7% increase over the previous year.
Bottom of the table was Mid and East Antrim; despite a 10.3% jump in prices, it had the lowest average property values with £165,289 – less than three-quarters of the sum commanded in top-ranked Lisburn and Castlereagh.
The statistics measure changes to property values from the first three months of 2024 to the first three months of this year, and are based on stamp duty sales data recorded by the taxman.
