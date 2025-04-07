Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast company, Cyberspark has announced the launch of the UK and Ireland’s first Cyber Battle competition, an initiative aimed at positioning Northern Ireland as a global leader in cyber security, education and workforce development.

The launch of the Cyber Battle marks the first phase in Cyberspark’s larger strategy to establish the region as a cyber hub and drive significant economic expansion. According to a 2023 report issued by Queen’s University, Belfast, the sector already contributes over £237 million to the local economy, signalling rapid growth potential.

Currently welcoming registrations, the Cyber Battle competition will run a series of bootcamps over the next six to eight months, culminating in an exciting live final in the autumn. Open to school pupils, students, apprentices or anyone aged between 14 and 24-years-old with an interest in learning about cybersecurity, teams will be challenged to defend against simulated cyber-attacks, with 10 teams progressing to the final.

Belfast company, Cyberspark has announced the launch of the UK and Ireland’s first Cyber Battle competition, an initiative aimed at positioning Northern Ireland as a global leader in cyber security, education and workforce development. Pictured is George Bathurst, head of Cyber Education / Business Consultancy at Cyberspark, Richard Coates, chief executive officer of Cyberspark, Minister Paul Givan, Department of Education and Denny Vitty, director of Cyberspark

“This initiative is all about showcasing Northern Ireland’s capabilities in cyber security while providing young people with the skills they need to succeed in the modern world,” explained Richard Coates, chief executive officer at Cyberspark.

“Our aim is to highlight what Northern Ireland can achieve on a global stage, building on the strong foundation of our excellent education system. By enhancing and expanding opportunities, we can better prepare young people for careers in one of the world’s fastest-growing industries. Cyber security is constantly evolving, and by investing in skills development now, we can ensure Northern Ireland remains at the forefront of the sector.”

Education Minister Paul Givan, explained: “Ensuring our children and young people are digitally literate and equipped to succeed in a digital world is important for both our present and future. In an era dominated by technological advancements, equipping students with digital proficiency is imperative for their success in education, the workplace and in life."

The Minister Paul Givan recognises the importance of education to achieve both academic and economic growth. He recently announced TransformED NI – a comprehensive strategy for Educational Excellence through the transformation of teaching and learning in Northern Ireland. This seeks to meet the educational needs of all children and young people in an ever-changing world - in which digital skills and resources for our pupils and our teachers can play an important part.