The new general manager of Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland Simon Fitzpatrick recently welcomed Secretary of State Hilary Benn MP to state-of-the-art production facility in Lisburn

Coca-Cola HBC has appointed County Down man as the new general manager of its island of Ireland operations.

Simon Fitzpatrick from Waringstown has worked for Coca-Cola HBC for over 20 years. Beginning his career as a business developer, Simon rose through the business until his most recent role as head of international key accounts across all 29 Coca-Cola HBC markets.

Simon will lead the beverage business, which is the strategic bottling partner to The Coca-Cola Company for the island of Ireland. This includes distributing a 24/7 beverage portfolio with locally owned brands including Deep RiverRock and Fruice.

Coca-Cola HBC also produces and distributes Monster Energy; owns the premium spirits brand Finlandia Vodka; and is distributor for The Campari Group, Edrington, and coffee brands Costa and Caffé Vergnano on the island of Ireland.

Simon will also spearhead the beverage business’ sustainability priorities including the transition to NetZero by 2040 and the roll-out of the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS), which goes live in Northern Ireland in 2027.

As part of his first actions in the role was welcoming the Secretary of State Hilary Benn MP to state-of-the-art production facility in Lisburn where he highlighted Coca-Cola HBC’s commitment to fostering local talent, strengthening the capabilities and skills of its people to drive innovation and growth in the communities it serves.

Welcoming Secretary of State of Northern Ireland the Coca-Cola HBC production facility in Lisburn, country plant manager, Kieran Given, supply chain director, Joanna Sneddon and newly appointed general manager, Simon Fitzpatrick

Simon explained; “I am incredibly proud and honoured to take up the role of general manager for Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland. I have spent almost all my career at Coca-Cola HBC and know first-hand what an incredible business it is.

“With over 850 employees across the Island of Ireland, Coca-Cola HBC plays a vital role in energising the local economy, and I was delighted to highlight this to the Secretary of State today. Our commitment to the local Irish and Northern Irish markets is reflected in our sustained investment in our people, the communities we serve, and our strong portfolio of globally known, locally produced beverages.

“We are dedicated to supporting the advancement of local talent, enhancing the skills of our workforce, and supporting local businesses to drive opportunity and growth in the market. Our long-standing business on this island emphasises our commitment to supporting the development of a stronger local economy for our customers, people, and communities.”

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn MP, added: "It was great to visit Coca-Cola HBC's impressive manufacturing facility in Lisburn today and to hear about the company's plans for the future.

"The company has a long history on the island of Ireland, dating back almost 90 years. Today, the Knockmore Hill site supports more than 450 jobs and is a testament to what a fantastic place Northern Ireland is to invest in and do business.

"This UK Government is committed to working together with businesses and with the Executive to generate investment and economic growth right across Northern Ireland, including through our new modern industrial strategy."

Fitzpatrick’s appointment took effect on Monday, February 3, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Coca-Cola HBC in Ireland and Northern Ireland.