ICE announces January conference at ICC Belfast
ICE brings together a community of over a thousand corporate event professionals from some of the biggest national and international companies, charities and brands. Its activities are aimed at fostering collaboration, sharing best practice and driving innovation to elevate the whole events industry across the world.
Anita Howard, managing director, ICE Hub said: “We’re delighted to announce our next ICE Hub event will be at ICC Belfast on Friday 29 January 2025, an exciting new destination for corporate events.
“Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from an industry leader who will share insights and inspiration for corporate event planners. Interactive sessions for all participants will foster open discussion and idea exchange.
“The whole ethos of ICE is to bring together a community of industry specialists who can collaborate to share experiences, troubleshoot challenges and co-create innovative solutions. This unique collaboration ensures we stay at the forefront of the events industry and help event planners to deliver innovative, creative events in a new way.”
Jenny Walsh, head of international sales, ICC Belfast, is excited to welcome corporate event planners to Northern Ireland’s only purpose-built conference and event centre.
She said: “ICEXTRA in Belfast will be a fantastic opportunity for corporate event planners to come together, to forge connections with professionals worldwide, and to benefit from sharing insights and experiences with a community of peers.
“We are really excited to host this event at ICC Belfast. We know that there are many corporate event planners who are yet to discover all that Belfast offers as a business event destination. This will be a great opportunity for visitors to come and experience Belfast’s legendary warm welcome and outstanding hospitality too. We can’t wait to show them around.”
ICEXTRA in Belfast is part of a series of mini-conferences across Europe, ahead of the annual ICEAWARDS and Conference which will be held in Germany, London and New York City in July 2025. Bookings for ICEXTRA at ICC Belfast are live now here: (https://ice-hub/icextrabelfast) and tickets are free for corporate event planners.
