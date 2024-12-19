Portstewart Town Hall set for major refurbishment and extension to revive historic landmark

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portstewart's Town Hall, an iconic Grade B2 listed building on the north coast, is poised for a significant transformation aimed at reviving the structure as a vibrant community and cultural venue.

The ambitious plans for refurbishment and extension, which aim to blend modern functionality with historical preservation, have been put forward by property management firm Dunrus Ltd controlled by Dungannon-based Jack Dobson who had previously helped build a European-wide meat processing business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Constructed in 1934 as a Modernist civic building and designed by architect Benjamin Cowser after winning an architectural competition, the Town Hall has long been a symbol of Portstewart’s growing status as a seaside resort.

Portstewart's Town Hall, an iconic Grade B2 listed building on the north coast, is poised for a significant transformation aimed at reviving the structure as a vibrant community and cultural venue. CGI of the plans by HPA Architecture Ltd in Craigavon

Accommodating the local public library, the building was a popular community hub however in 2019 a structural survey revealed the building was unsafe. In 2021 Causeway Coast and Glens Council handed the property back to its historical owners, the Montagu Estate.

After standing vacant for over five years, the proposed development will see the new owners redesign the building creating a multi-purpose events space and a self-catering hostel accommodation, aimed at attracting tourists, schools and local organizations.

Designed by HPA Architecture Ltd in Craigavon, Gravis Planning, the consultancy behind the application, have emphasised that the renovation seeks will retain the main building preserving the most notable features such as the striking wrought iron balcony and streamlined façade while introducing modern touches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Constructed in 1934 as a Modernist civic building and designed by architect Benjamin Cowser after winning an architectural competition, the Town Hall has long been a symbol of Portstewart’s growing status as a seaside resort

A key aspect of the proposed development is the demolition of the rear building, which will be replaced with a contemporary extension designed to complement the original structure.

Pre-application consultations with the Historic Environment Division have confirmed that the proposed extension will not only align with planning regulations but also be sympathetic to nearby historical landmarks, including the adjacent Star of the Sea Church.

Sustainability and accessibility are also core principles of the Town Hall’s redevelopment. The plans include level access entrances to ensure the building is fully accessible to all members of the community, while the inclusion of cycle parking promotes environmentally friendly travel options. Additionally, energy-efficient building practices will be integrated throughout the design, making the development a modern and eco-conscious addition to the town.

Constructed in 1934 as a Modernist civic building and designed by architect Benjamin Cowser after winning an architectural competition, the Town Hall has long been a symbol of Portstewart’s growing status as a seaside resort

The planned renovation is expected to breathe new life into Portstewart by enhancing its cultural and community offerings and has been welcomed by the local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad