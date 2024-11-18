Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland’s dedicated business support service Go Succeed has directly engaged almost 27,500 individuals and businesses during its first year in operation, driving new economic growth and creating jobs in every part of the region, it has revealed.

Since going live, Go Succeed has reached 18,793 individuals through various community engagement initiatives and provided tailored support to 5,043 individuals and entrepreneurs in their startup journeys.

Furthermore, 3,619 businesses have accessed growth activities, including 15,534 hours of one-on-one mentoring and expert-led masterclasses to peer networks designed to enhance skills and confidence. The service has also awarded £1,962,615 in Go Succeed grants since they were launched in February this year, enabling entrepreneurs and businesses to scale their operations and make impactful strides forward.

Meanwhile, it has delivered 415 masterclasses reaching 6,467 people across the year.

The figures were announced as Go Succeed marked its first anniversary with an event in Londonderry’s Guildhall, coinciding with Global Entrepreneurship Week.

Economy Minister, Conor Murphy, attended the event and outlined his support for Go Succeed: “Go Succeed supports, entrepreneurs and small medium enterprises that want to grow, right across the north. It is an excellent service that has established itself as a key part of our economic infrastructure. The figures on its first year of operation show the positive impact it is having on local entrepreneurs and businesses. I congratulate the councils, delivery partners, mentors and everyone involved in its delivery and channelling the entrepreneurial spirit that is thriving across this region.

Northern Ireland’s dedicated business support service Go Succeed is celebrating after engaging almost 27,500 individuals and businesses during its first year in operation. Pictured at a special event at the Guildhall, Londonderry, marking the occasion is Economy Minister Conor Murphy, joined by Cllr Lilian Seenoi-Barr, Mayor, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Chris Taylor, UK Shared Prosperity Fund, event host Sarah Travers, Stephen Gillespie, strategic director, Derry City and Strabane District Council and Damien Martin, strategic director, Belfast City Council

“The service is an essential lever in delivering my economic plan. It provides much needed support to business start-ups; those looking to grow their business; or those planning to scale up. I will continue to advocate for Go Succeed’s continued success.”

Go Succeed was launched in November 2023 to provide a holistic approach to council led enterprise and business support services with a focus on providing tailored advice and guidance to meet the individual needs of entrepreneurs and business across the region.

It is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and delivered via Northern Ireland’s 11 councils.

Representing Go Succeed, Cllr Lilian Seenoi-Barr, mayor, Derry City and Strabane District Council, explained : “In just a year, Go Succeed has made a tremendous impact across Northern Ireland, leaving its mark on the economy, in the community and on people’s lives. The service was designed to transform ideas into reality and turn visions into ventures and that’s exactly what it has done.

“Whether it’s been providing the help needed to support a Derry/Londonderry business realise its dream of opening a whiskey tourism experience; enabling a Ballymena-based manufacturer to grow; or helping a Co Armagh food artisan on her journey into retail, we’ve seen them all, and everything in between.

“Moving into 2025, Go Succeed will continue to drive the ambition of Northern Ireland's entrepreneurs, fostering a spirit of collaboration, innovation and inclusivity as we work with our partners across the public and private sectors, to ensure every individual and business with an idea or vision can access the resources needed to succeed.”

The event in the Guildhall themed around empowering entrepreneurship and focusing on the importance of collaboration brought together Go Succeed participants and representatives from Northern Ireland’s wider entrepreneurial and business support ecosystem including InterTradeIreland, Catalyst, Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce, Invest NI and Inclusive Entrepreneurship NI.