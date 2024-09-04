Industry-driven force to address critical skills shortage by promoting opportunities in sector

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A collaborative new group of local construction employers and trade union representatives has launched to tackle the critical skills shortage in the construction sector in Northern Ireland.

Construction Futures NI is an industry-driven response to find solutions to this current challenge by promoting construction career pathways, enhancing current data to inform strategy and supporting the skills agenda to meet industry needs.

There are almost 6,000 construction employers in Northern Ireland, employing approximately 65,000 people and generating £3.3bn per year. However there is a talent shortage which is cited as the single biggest threat to the industry, with as many as 5,000 recruits needed to meet growing demand in the coming years.

Driving the initiative to tackle the problem is the Construction Employers Federation (CEF), which launched Construction Futures NI at the new £51million Northern Regional College (NRC) campus in Ballymena. The site is currently under construction by Heron Bros, which is represented on the new organisation’s board of directors.

Apprentices, industry leaders, education and government representatives were in attendance at the launch where speakers included Sean Laverty, Chief Operating Officer of NRC, Kathleen O’Hare, Chair of the NI Skills Council, and Martin O’Kane, Vice Chair of Heron Bros. They provided insights into the initiative's targets and ongoing partnerships, emphasising the importance of a united approach to overcoming the industry's challenges.

Guests also heard about the importance of proactive measures to address the construction industry's evolving challenges, including the transition to a green economy, digitisation, and the adoption of new technologies.

Fionnuala McKenna, Head of Strategic Development at Construction Futures and Chair of the NI Skills Council, said: "The launch of Construction Futures marks a significant step forward in aligning our educational frameworks with the real-world needs of the construction industry. By fostering close collaboration between educators and industry leaders, we aim not only to address the current skills gap collaboratively but also to empower young people, career changers, and the economically inactive with the tools necessary to navigate successful careers in construction, starting here in Northern Ireland."

Sean Laverty, Chief Operating Officer at Northern Regional College said: “I was pleased Northern Regional College was able to host and support the launch of Construction Futures NI. The new £51m campus here in Ballymena is not only an example of the transformation that the construction industry is delivering but also a powerhouse for training future talent. One of the main aims of Construction Futures NI is to align educational programmes with industry needs, and we look forward to receiving its industry-led expertise to help inform where training is needed, ensure talent pipelines for employers, successful outcomes for students and growing the NI Economy.”

Martin O’Kane, Vice Chair of Heron Brothers and a Board Director of Construction Futures, added: “Construction Futures represents a significant step forward in fostering collaboration between industry and education. By working together, we can create a sustainable and skilled workforce that meets the needs of our industry.”