Innovation is the key to business growth and a series of free seminars organised by Innovation Factory are set to help companies develop new strategies and fresh ideas.

Highly-experienced tech thought-leader Seamus Cushley of Moyola.io will deliver the Innovation is about People seminar for business owners to revitalise their approach to innovation.

The workshop at IF in Belfast will look at the changes to the business world, the role of the work environment and culture in fostering creativity and goal setting to drive the business forward.

Seamus has a renowned track record navigating business leadership – as CEO, VP and director across FinTech and e-commerce businesses. This diverse journey has equipped him with a unique blend of experiences and perspectives, allowing him to offer seasoned insights grounded in real-world success.

Ansons, Northern Ireland’s longest established IP firm, will hold a seminar on Protecting Your Uniqueness: An Introduction to Intellectual Property. Speakers will be Cherrie Stewart and Dr Isabel Meenan – pictured here on the right with the Ansons Team.

The event, Innovation is about People not Technology, will be held on Thursday, February 20 from 9.30 to 11.30. Register for a free place at https://www.innovationfactoryni.com/event/innovation-is-about-people-not-technology/

Innovation Factory will host another free two-hour seminar, Protecting Your Uniqueness: An Introduction to Intellectual Property, on Wednesday, February 26.

Aimed at entrepreneurs, innovators and SMEs, this seminar will introduce guests to some of the actions to safeguard the unique elements of their businesses. It will consider the way in which Intellectual Property, namely, trade mark goodwill and registration, patents, design rights, copyright and trade secrets can be utilised to secure intangible but valuable assets.

Led by Ansons, Northern Ireland’s longest established IP firm, the event will discuss how to protect IP by creating safeguarding strategies. Speakers on the day include Ansons director and Chartered Trademark Attorney Cherrie Stewart and Dr Isabel Meenan, European Patent and Design Attorney and a Chartered Patent Attorney.

The event, An Introduction to Intellectual Property, will be run from 9.30am to 11.30am. It is free to attend either in person at Innovation Factory or online. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1216647949769?aff=oddtdtcreator