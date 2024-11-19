Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Invest NI published its three-year business strategy, ‘Our Future in Focus’, today.

Speaking about the strategy, Invest NI Chair, John Healy said: “This new business strategy is our commitment to delivering for Northern Ireland business and our economy.

“We’re transforming to ensure we build on past achievements. This includes a revamped Vision, operating model, renewed priorities, and ambitious targets, marking the start of an exciting new era full of potential.

“Designed to be simpler and more transparent, this strategy allows us to reach more companies than ever, offering tailored support to meet each business’ unique needs.

Kieran Donoghue, left, CEO, Invest Northern Ireland and John Healy, chairman to Board, Invest Northern Ireland

“The restoration of the Northern Ireland Assembly brings political stability and boosts local and international confidence. This positive environment is perfect for business investment, so it’s crucial we build on this momentum. Our three-year strategy sets our how we intend to do that.”

Commitments in the business strategy include:

An emphasis on building regional balance and supporting a globally competitive economy;

Supporting investments in green technologies and sustainability initiatives and helping businesses to put in place a Sustainable Development Plan;

Expand opportunities to drive research and development, create high-quality jobs, and improve productivity.

Make it easier for businesses, especially micro and small enterprises, to navigate our resources and to find the right path for growth.

A Regional Property Programme to create an environment where all regions can thrive.

Enhance collaboration with local stakeholders to align our resources effectively.

Kieran Donoghue, chief executive, Invest Northern Ireland, said: “As the title suggests, this strategy is about the future development of the business enterprises, both large and small, that are the backbone of the Northern Ireland economy.

"The strategy is also about the future of Invest NI and our commitment to work closely with our existing client companies, new local start-ups, and international investors to deliver higher levels of investment and the economic and social benefits that flow from this activity.

“Our Business Strategy for 2024-2027 sets out the concrete actions that we believe will build a prosperous and sustainable future for Northern Ireland.

“As we launch this new strategy, I want to emphasise that the task ahead cannot be achieved by Invest NI alone. Collaboration is key and well defined, purposeful, and mutually beneficial partnerships will be essential. In this context, we are committed to working with our key stakeholders to create an environment where collaboration, innovation, and investment flourish and where everyone succeeds from working together.”

The strategy has been developed in partnership with the Department for the Economy and stakeholders following extensive consultation events right across Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the new strategy, Economy Minister Conor Murphy said: “The publication of Invest NI’s new Business Strategy represents another positive step forward for the North’s economy.

“It provides a clear direction for the newly restructured organisation, one which is aligned with my department, and the Executive’s draft Programme for Government.