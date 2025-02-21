Mr McGrillen, who joined Tourism NI as CEO in July 2015, announced today that he will formally leave the role at the end of July following The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush

Mr McGrillen, who joined Tourism NI as CEO in July 2015, announced today (Friday) that he will formally leave the role at the end of July following The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush.

Tourism NI is responsible for the development of tourism in Northern Ireland, supporting the tourism industry and for marketing Northern Ireland as a tourist destination across the Island of Ireland.

Mr McGrillen’s exit from the organisation marks the end of a 30-year-career in the public sector in a number of high-profile leadership roles.

During his tenure as CEO of Tourism NI, Mr McGrillen oversaw the return of The Open to Northern Ireland in 2019, the first time in more than 60 years. He also played a pivotal role in the recovery of the local tourism industry from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tourism NI’s work in supporting the sector through this period helped increase staycations and visitor numbers from the Republic of Ireland, resulting in the value of the industry to the Northern Ireland economy reaching £2.3bn in 2023/2024.

John McGrillen, CEO of Tourism NI pictured with Ellvena Graham, Board chair of Tourism NI who has been re-appointed

Mr McGrillen was previously the CEO of Down District Council before joining Belfast City Council where, as director of development, he was responsible for overseeing the development of the ICC at the Waterfront Hall and for a number of high-profile events including the MTV Europe Music Awards and the Giro d’Italia.

John McGrillen, CEO of Tourism NI, said: “This summer I will have been CEO of Tourism NI for more than a decade. It has been a privilege to have been both a Board member and CEO.

“It is a truly wonderful organisation driven by exceptional, hardworking people who are determined to make a positive impact on this place we all call home.

“Throughout my career in the public sector, I have had the good fortune to work with many great teams and many brilliant people across the tourism industry.

“The recently launched 10 Year Vision and Action Plan for Tourism by Minister Murphy is a fantastic springboard which will steer tourism through the next decade, however I think this summer is the right time for me to step aside and let a new CEO lead Tourism NI into that new era.”

Ellvena Graham, chair of Tourism NI, explained: “I would like to pay tribute to John and thank him for the exceptional leadership he has shown in driving the growth of Northern Ireland’s tourism sector over the past decade. The sector has transformed under his leadership.

“John’s time at the helm of Tourism NI also saw him play a pivotal role in the tourism sector’s response to the global pandemic and navigating the unprecedented impact of lock downs and international travel restrictions.

“He leaves the role with the sector in good health and primed for further growth in future.”

The recruitment process to appoint a new CEO of Tourism NI will begin in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the Department for the Economy has today announced that Ellvena Graham has been re-appointed to serve a second term as Board Chair of the organisation. Ms Graham first took up the position of Chair in 2022.

Ms Graham’s new term will begin on July 1, 2025 and run for a period of three years.

Speaking about her reappointment, Ms Graham said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my first term as chair of Tourism NI.

