Northern Ireland zero-emission bus manufacturer Wrightbus has took the wraps off the latest version of its flagship hydrogen double deck bus as it continued to lead the way in zero emission public transport.

The upgraded Streetdeck Hydroliner Gen 2.0 will be built in its Ballymena factory, where overall production will reach record levels this year.

The new vehicle is more fuel efficient, has a greater range, costs less and can carry more passengers than its predecessor, which was the world’s first hydrogen double deck bus when it launched in 2020. The Next Gen bus is also easier to maintain and service.

Wrightbus takes wraps off new flagship hydrogen double deck bus. Pictured is Dr Lee Roberts, policy, sustainability and funding manager, Ryze Power, Prof Adrian Murphy, Dean of Research, Queen’s University, Matt Hateley, sales director, Grayson Thermal Systems, Philippa Oldham, director of Stakeholder Engagement, Dr Andy Harris, head of research, Wrightbus, Andrew Wilson, technical manager, Translink and Matt Shillito, APC project delivery lead. Also included are some of the Ballymena staff and representatives

Part-funded by the UK government through the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK, the four-year project has seen engineering experts from Wrightbus completely redesign the vehicle from the ground up. A consortium of partners including Grayson Thermal Systems, Queen’s University, Belfast, HYGEN and Translink banded together with the aim of strengthening UK based manufacturing capabilities to produce this zero-emission technology at scale.

Using the latest innovative hydrogen-powertrain innovations and technology, the new bus can be refuelled in just eight minutes and has a range of over 300 miles, a like-for-like replacement to diesel.

Featuring a new fuel-cell from Ballard alongside a highly-efficient electric traction system, the Next Gen Hydroliner also has enhanced accessibility and safety features including a redesigned front end to protect vulnerable road users.

It was unveiled at an event at the Wrightbus factory on Thursday (Feb 20).

The launch comes in what promises to be a record-breaking year for Wrightbus, which is the fastest-growing bus manufacturer in Europe. Last week, the firm revealed it expects to create up to 1,000 jobs in the supply chain thanks to an increase in production at its Ballymena headquarters, as well as grow its own workforce to 2,500.

Jean-Marc Gales, CEO of Wrightbus, said: “We are delighted to unveil our next-generation hydrogen bus, which really showcases the breadth of knowledge and innovation we have here in Northern Ireland at Wrightbus, and in our UK supply-chain partners.

“Our development team have ensured this flagship bus is more efficient, travels further, costs less and is easier to service and maintain, and we are grateful to the APC and the Department for Business and Trade for their assistance with funding half of this project.

“Alongside our market-leading EV bus, 95% of all buses produced by Wrightbus at our Ballymena factory are now zero emissions – a marked changed on 2019, when 95% of all orders were for diesels. We are truly leading the charge to net zero.”

Philippa Oldham, stakeholder engagement director, the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK (APC), explained: “This fuel-cell powered bus shows the opportunity to commercialise this technology. Buses are an integral part of the public transport network, with over 30,000 diesel buses operating across the UK and Ireland. Buses around the globe have to operate within a variety of constraints, whether it be related to topography or loading demands. This means that there needs to be a variety of options for this sector and the success from this project shows that hydrogen fuel-cell technology is great solution.

“We are excited to see the fruits of this investment from both industry and government.”

North Antrim MP Jim Allister, who attended the launch, added: “I’m delighted to witness another chapter of the Wrightbus success story, particularly in regards its innovative leadership in the hydrogen sector.

“Wrightbus is a remarkable story. Since it was rejuvenated under its current ownership, it has gone from strength-to-strength - not just in the number of jobs it has created, but in terms of technology and achievements, where it is leading the world in hydrogen technology.

“This is a sector that has unlimited potential going forward and it’s great to see Wrightbus in it at the ground floor building so successfully.