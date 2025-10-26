'It's exciting times': Dungannon hub to play a key role as the firm eyes tripling assets and headcount under new managing director
Financial planner Cooper Parry Wealth (CPW) has set its sights on significant UK expansion under new leadership, with its Dungannon hub in Northern Ireland expected to play a key role in the firm’s growth plans.
The England-based wealth management firm, which already oversees more than £1.7bn in assets for 900 families, is aiming to grow that figure to £6bn over the next three years and boost revenue to £50m, driven by strategic acquisitions, new hires, and deeper integration across the wider Cooper Parry group.
The company operates eight hubs across the UK, including Dungannon, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Manchester, Reading, London, and the East and West Midlands. The Northern Ireland office, part of CPW’s national network, is expected to benefit from increased investment in technology and talent as the firm scales up to nearly 300 employees.
David Kendrick, who took over as managing director in July, said the business is focused on “scaling out” rather than relocating operations.
"It's exciting times," he said. "We're not re-platforming or relocating the business. We're scaling out across the Cooper Parry group's hubs.
"We're in advanced talks with potential partners and talent to supercharge our presence in the region - a truly exciting time to be part of this great business."
Kendrick has already started to expand the business in the North West, with key hires of Hannah Davies - director of growth, Paul Clifford - relationship manager and Anna McKenzie - paraplanner team leader.
With a team of 80-plus already in place, CPW expects to grow to almost 300 people within three years.
Kendrick added: "Scale gives us the ability to invest in technology and talent. That means more value for our clients - both new and existing."