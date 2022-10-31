Northern Ireland pet retailer Jollyes is handing its colleagues a payment of £600 to help support them through the cost-of-living crisis – with payments timed to help around Christmas.

The cost of living support, together with enhanced staff discounts, is being made as a thank-you to colleagues for their hard work during a year which has been hugely successful for the Northern Ireland stores.

Across the whole UK Jollyes business, Northern Ireland was the number one region over the past 12 months for sales and customer transactions.

Jollyes will pay the £600, pro-rated for part-time staff, in four monthly instalments between November and February, to provide support before and after Christmas.

Additional support will come through increases to the staff discount scheme between November 1 and February 28, including extra discounts – up from 20% to 30% – on all items including pet food, toys and treats, and up to 60% on own brand dog food.

The payments and enhanced discount scheme details were announced last week to over 150 Jollyes colleagues in Northern Ireland and over 900 across the UK.

Jollyes chief executive, Joe Wykes, said: “I’m very aware of the current economic climate, with inflation impacting every part of our lives, from weekly shopping bills, heating our homes and mortgage payments.

“The leadership team has been discussing ways in which we can support our colleagues and show our appreciation of their hard work and effort by doing something that will make a difference around Christmas.

“It’s not just about the cash. The majority of our colleagues are pet owners themselves and the discounts mean they can bring a little seasonal cheer to furry family members too.”

Jollyes announced the payments and discounts in a letter to colleagues in which it said it had delivered a strong performance. Over the past year, Jollyes has been expanding stores across Northern Ireland as part of the £300,00 investment plan announced earlier this year including new stores in Newtonabbey and Cookstown.

As a national retailer offering a local pet store feel, Jollyes has a unique proposition, priding itself on the friendliness and expertise of its colleagues.

Earlier this year it also introduced a ‘Jollyes Treats’ programme for its colleagues giving its own people discounts off big high street and online retail, travel and financial services brands.

The £600 cost of living support will be paid subject to PAYE and NI deductions to full-time employees, based on average number of hours worked in October or minimum contract hours, and pro-rated for part-time workers. The payment does not apply to store managers.

Under the staff discount scheme, the discount on Lifestage and K9 own brand dry dog food increases from 50% to 60% and on own brand wet dog food from 35% to 45%.