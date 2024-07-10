Kilrea water park reassures customers that facility is not connected to blue-green algae find
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council reported on Tuesday, July 9, that it had been made aware that blue-green algae had been confirmed at Portna, Lower Bann, Kilrea.
However, the owners of popular water park venue The Lake Kilrea have reassured the public that the water quality at their facility is "top class with NO algae and perfectly safe for our visitors to enjoy".
Richard Fee of The Lake Kilrea said: "The Lake Kilrea is not attached or connected to the River Bann. The Lake Kilrea does not have any algae issues, our natural fed lake is extremely clean and regularly tested by an independent company.
"We also have a floating sonic wave machine in the lake which monitors and provides valuable data on the cleanliness and helps to facilitate the water quality."
Describing the quality of the water at The Lake Kilrea as "our lifeblood", Richard added that all readings and levels are checked daily. As well as being tested at the start of every season, the water is also monitored every ten minutes for chlorophyll (green algae), phycocyanin (blue-green algae), pH, turbidity (cloudiness), dissolved oxygen and temperature.
"We also regularly have our lake water independently tested," he said.
"We hope this puts customers' minds at ease and they will visit the Lake Kilrea knowing that our water quality is safe and to standard."