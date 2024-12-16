An application has been submitted to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in a bid to progress gas generation at Kilroot Power Station outside Carrickfergus.

The application has been lodged with the local government authority by an agent on behalf of EP Kilroot for a Certificate of Lawfulness for proposed use or development.

The company is planning the replacement of generation units one and two within the main power station building with a single generation unit, up to 500MW, comprising a gas turbine, air intake, two generators, boiler, steam turbine, condenser, cooling systems, two transformers, associated smaller items of auxiliary plant and equipment, internal reconfiguration of the main stack inlet and ductwork.

It has been stated that the proposed works would not affect the external appearance of the building.

A letter submitted with the application says: “To be able to deliver capacity, it will be necessary to replace the existing generators one and two with more modern generator(s). Once the old generators are removed, the new generator (s) will be placed in the same place as the existing ones in the main turbine hall.”

The letter notes that Kilroot Power Station received planning approval in 1973. Four generators were approved within the main turbine hall under this permission.

Construction of the power station commenced in 1974 with generators one and two becoming operational in 1981 and 1982 providing a capacity of at least 300MWs each. The generators in bays three and four were not installed until 2023.

It was stated: “EP Kilroot now proposes to replace the existing generators currently installed in generator bays one and two with more efficient generator(s) not exceeding 500 MW capacity which is less than the two existing generators being replaced.

“What is being planned is the replacement of internal plant. It is effectively the replacement of old machines inside the building with modern, more efficient ones.”

Further correspondence to the council said: “The replacement plant and equipment will be installed in the same locations as the removed coal-fired power generation unit plant and equipment. The existing stack and cooling water systems will be reused and it will not be necessary for additional equipment or structures to be installed outside of the building.”

Separately, in September, the High Court in Belfast issued quashing orders in respect of two decisions of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to grant planning permission earlier this year, for modifications to Kilroot Power Station.

A council spokesperson said at the time: “The decisions have been quashed by consent on the limited ground that pre-determination hearings were not held in connection with each of the applications. No order was made as to the remaining grounds of challenge in each of the applications for judicial review. No order as to costs was made against the council.

“Following the quashing of the decisions, the council must redetermine each of the applications.”