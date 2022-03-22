Lane closure ongoing in Belfast - ‘approach with caution as delays are expected especially at peak times’
Road users are advised that there is an NIW Emergency on the Shore Rd close to Seaview Stadium, according to TrafficwatchNI.
By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 9:04 am
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 9:06 am
Their post adds that there will be a Lane Closure heading Country Bound.
Also Norwood Parade will also be closed and Traffic will be Diverted Via Norwood Rd.
They add that road users are advised that this incident will be on going for the next few days until it can be repaired.
Please approach with caution as delays are expected especially at peak times.