Larne-based quarry and minerals processor Kilwaughter Minerals has beat off stiff competition from UK counterparts to land a top health and safety accolade at this year’s Mineral Products Association Awards (MPAs).

The MPAs recognise and celebrate the latest innovations, unique initiatives, and exemplary leadership practices helping to keep workers in the UK mineral products industry safe and well.

Kilwaughter Minerals triumphed in the ‘Safer Through Improvements in Health and Wellbeing’ category due to its continued commitment to employee welfare and an innovative and unrivalled suite of projects, schemes, and support systems.

This included digital wellbeing portals, personal development programmes, mental and physical workshops, socialisation sessions, environmental initiatives, and incentivised activities.

Speaking of the award win at the live ceremony, attended by over 300 professionals from the fields of quarrying, construction materials, and industrial minerals, head of organisational development at Kilwaughter Minerals, Fiona Byrne, said: “With over 200 employees throughout the UK and Ireland, our people are at the core of our business and we appreciate the integral role they play in the continued success of Kilwaughter Minerals.

“That is why we focus on, and continually invest in, wellbeing to create a healthy, safe, and positive environment where our people can thrive.

“We pride ourselves on the initiatives we action to nurture and protect employees and are thrilled that the Mineral Products Association has also deemed our efforts best in class across the UK.”

Kilwaughter was also recently named as one of Ireland’s best managed companies as part of the prestigious awards programme led by Deloitte Ireland, one of just three companies from Northern Ireland to receive the annual award for the first time.

These latest company awards follows a series of personal accolades achieved by Kilwaughter employees.

Marketing manager Elaine Gilligan secured Chartered Marketeer status with the Chartered Institute of Marketing, whilst HR team lead Gemma McAuley achieved CIPD level 3 in human resource practice and CIPD level 5 associate diploma in people management.

Human resources officer Hannah Robinson attained a MSc in human resources and a CIPD level 7 advanced diploma in strategic people management with project engineer Jason Brady completing the honour haul with a bachelor of engineering.

This impressive start to the year for both company and staff also comes off the back of the organisation’s outstanding performance in the bi-annual BSI Audit.

Kilwaughter Minerals ranked remarkably for standards ISO 9001 (quality management), ISO 14001 (environmental management), and ISO 45001 (occupational health and safety), further cementing the mineral processor’s leading position in market.

Congratulating the team, CEO of Kilwaughter Minerals, Gary Wilmot said: “I’m delighted with all of these fantastic accomplishments which reflect the relentless effort by our people, our teams , and our organisation as a whole to achieve the highest and safest performance standards in everything we do.”

Kilwaughter’s brands include Kilwaughter Lime, award-winning K Systems and K Rend, with K Rend being the UK and Ireland’s largest independent silicone render manufacturer.

Pictured are Fiona Byrne and Gemma McAuley of Kilwaughter Minerals picking up the health & safety accolade at prestigious Mineral Products Association awards