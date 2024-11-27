Down-based Gilbert Yates of Healthcare Ireland, Connor McCandless of Energystore Ltd, Antrim-based Hugh Cormican of Cirdan Imaging Ltd and Denise Phillips of Voduz are among the 24 finalists shortlisted for the 2024 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards will take place on Thursday in Powerscourt Hotel, Co Wicklow. This year’s EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ programme launched in January and received more than 200 nominations – the highest ever in the programme’s history.

Awards will be presented across three categories - Emerging, Established, and International - with one overall winner selected as the 2024 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™. Additionally, a Sustainability Award will be presented to the finalist making the most significant contribution towards environmental sustainability through their business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The overall winner will travel to Monaco in June next year to represent Ireland at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 awards.

Connor McCandless of Energystore Ltd

The 24 shortlisted entrepreneurs span a range of sectors including technology, energy, healthcare, hospitality, consumer products, engineering and gaming. Collectively, this group of world-class business leaders is already generating annual revenues of more than €700M and employing over 4,000 people.

Commenting ahead of the awards, Rob Heron, Managing Partner, EY Northern Ireland said: “The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ awards night is fast approaching and we are really looking forward to celebrating with our brilliant entrepreneurs. This year’s EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ programme received the most nominations ever in the history of the programme with an incredibly high standard across all of the nominations received emphasising just how vibrant and robust entrepreneurship is throughout the island of Ireland.

“Our 24 finalists, including those from Northern Ireland - Connor McCandless of Energystore Ltd, Denise Phillips of Voduz, Hugh Cormican of Cirdan Imaging Ltd, and Gilbert Yates of Healthcare Ireland are an outstanding cohort of entrepreneurs achieving remarkable success both on the island of Ireland and globally. They represent a wide range of backgrounds and lead inspiring, cutting-edge businesses that are creating innovative products, services and solutions in their respective industries. I wish them all the very best of luck.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor McCandless of Energystore Ltd said: ”Being a finalist on the Entrepreneur Of The Year programme has been a fantastic experience this year. The programme has raised the profile of our business and given me access to an unbelievable network of like-minded entrepreneurs who I know will answer if I ask for guidance.

Hugh Cormican of Cirdan Imaging Ltd

"I’ve made some great friends and contacts and was part of an incredible trip to South Africa. EOY is like no other awards programme. I feel very lucky to have been part of it and look forward to contributing to the alumni network for years to come. Huge congratulations to all of this year’s finalists.”

Denise Phillips of Voduz said: “The EY Entrepreneur of The Year programme has been an experience of a lifetime. The programme has brought me together with like-minded people and it is an honour to be recognised among the calibre of finalists.

"The opportunities and experiences the programme has given me have been invaluable to me both personally and professionally. I’m grateful to EY and the Entrepreneur of The Year team for the support. Again, a massive well done to all the nominees, and I look forward to seeing everyone again at the award night.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gilbert Yates of Healthcare Ireland said: “Being named a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards is both a personal honour and a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Healthcare Ireland team.

Gilbert Yates of Healthcare Ireland

"Reaching this level in such a short time is an achievement we are all proud of. The journey has been incredibly enriching, especially the opportunity to connect with the alumni network, whose warmth and support have been truly inspiring. It’s been an exceptional experience, and I am immensely grateful to be part of it.”

Now in its 27th year in Ireland, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Programme has established itself as a world-class development programme that supports, promotes, and connects an extraordinary community of entrepreneurs, championing entrepreneurship throughout the island of Ireland and around the world.