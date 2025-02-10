As The Open returns to Royal Portrush in July, Tourism Northern Ireland urges property owners to get certified ahead of the world-class event to ensure quality, compliance and safety for visitors

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tourism Northern Ireland has urged accommodation providers planning to rent out their properties for The Open this summer to get certified.

Taking place at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 13-20, the world-class event is expected to draw unprecedented crowds to the north coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In preparation, Tourism NI has launched a new accommodation certification campaign to ensure providers are Open-ready for The Championship.

Tourism Northern Ireland has urged accommodation providers planning to rent out their properties for The Open this summer to get certified. Pictured is Aidan McPeake, director of Environmental Services at Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council, David Roberts, director of Strategic Development at Tourism Northern Ireland and Andy McKeown, station commander at the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, launch Tourism NI’s accommodation certification campaign ahead of The Open in Portrush in July

It is legal requirement that all visitor accommodation in Northern Ireland must be certified by Tourism NI, even if they are let on an ad-hoc basis.

Such legislation ensures that all providers comply with relevant regulations, operate on a level playing field, maintain quality standards, and instil consumer confidence in our tourism offerings.

More importantly, operating without certification could result in legal action against the operator and reputational damage to the wider industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The certification process includes a physical inspection of the property and its facilities by a member of the Tourism NI team. Proprietors can also receive operational and marketing advice during the certification process.

The new industry-wide campaign, which is being supported by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council (CCGBC), emphasises the importance of legal operation and the simplicity of the certification process.

David Roberts, director of Strategic Development at Tourism NI, said: “We saw growth in visitor accommodation in the area to meet the needs of people coming to The Open in 2019.

“It is really important that anyone providing visitor accommodation is certified in good time ahead of The Open coming back to Royal Portrush in July. We don’t want anyone looking to offer visitor accommodation to miss out by not being certified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The process of applying for certification is straightforward and can be completed online. A certificate lasts for four years so it will be in place whether you are looking to offer stays on an ad-hoc or a more long-term basis”.

Aidan McPeake, director of Environmental Services at CCGBC, explained: “We are excited to welcome The 153rd Open back to Portrush in July, with preparations well underway.

“I encourage all property owners within the Borough considering letting their property to visitors to ensure they are certified by Tourism NI and take advantage of the advice and support available.”

Andy McKeown from the NIFRS, added: “We are delighted to collaborate with Tourism NI to promote fire safety in tourist accommodations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is your responsibility to protect people using the premises from the risk of fire. This can be achieved by carrying out a fire risk assessment, ensuring sufficient smoke alarms are installed and operational, ensuring occupants know what to do in the event of a fire, and ensuring your premises meet the required standards of fire safety.”

The launch of the new certification campaign comes just weeks before Tourism NI will be hosting a `Get Ready Open’ webinar on Tuesday, February 25.

The session will provide information about The 153rd Open and opportunities to get involved, focusing on the Tourism NI industry toolkit, which will be launched ahead of the webinar.

Further information about the webinar is available at tourismni.com/the153rdopen