Dungannon’s Mackle Food Company aims to enhance automation and boost productivity while creating over 30 local jobs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dungannon firm Mackle Food Company has announced a £6.3million investment to expand its factory, enhance automation, and boost productivity.

The company also plans to create 32 jobs.

Established in 2005, Mackle Food Company specialises in extruded snack products for the early years and healthy eating markets. Supported by Invest Northern Ireland, this strategic investment will enable the company to significantly increase its sales in markets outside of Northern Ireland and create 32 high-quality jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dungannon based Mackle Food Company has announced a £6.3million investment to expand its factory, enhance automation, and boost productivity. The company also plans to create 32 jobs. Pictured is Kieran Donoghue, CEO, Invest NI, Joseph Mackle, managing director, Mackle Food Company and Grainne Moody, director of Food and Drink, Invest NI

During a visit to the company’s factory in Moy, Dungannon, Kieran Donoghue, chief executive of Invest NI, said: “Invest NI has worked closely with Mackle Food Company since 2007, supporting its journey of innovation, skills development and export growth.

“This significant investment, the first supported by our Agri-Food Investment Initiative, will help the company embrace automation and increase production capacity. As part of the investment the company also plans to create 32 new jobs, injecting an additional £1.5m in annual salaries into the local economy.

“This investment aligns perfectly with our new strategy and our commitment to make Northern Ireland a sustainable, productive and prosperous economy.”

Mackle Food Company supplies global brands and exports their products around the world, making it a major player in private label manufacturing. Under the Agri-Food Investment Initiative, Invest NI has offered the company nearly £970,000 towards the capital investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joseph Mackle, managing director of Mackle Food Company, explained: “The support we are receiving through Invest NI’s Agri-Food Investment Initiative is helping us to automate our manufacturing processes.

“By replacing manual methods with advanced robotics and real-time production monitoring, we will enhance efficiency, reduce waste, move towards environmentally friendly materials, and significantly increase our outputs. This will ensure we are able to continue to grow our business as we expand into new markets and strengthen our relationships with global brands.

“A skilled workforce is essential to ensure automated processes are integrated properly. We are creating 32 new roles as part of this investment, including robotics engineers and IT automation support roles. These roles are crucial to ensure the new robotics and automation deliver efficiencies across the full manufacturing process.”

Gráinne Moody, director of Food and Drink at Invest NI, added: “Investment in automation and digitalised processes provides a real opportunity for increased productivity in the agri-food sector. Mackle Food Company’s investment will not only improve the efficiency of the business but will bring a welcome boost to the local economy. We look forward to seeing the company thrive as it continues to innovate and expand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Agri-Food Investment Initiative is open to applications from all eligible agri-food and drink processors in Northern Ireland to access support towards productivity improvements.