Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Receiving his first camera at the age of four or five, Lisburn man’s fascination with capturing moments develops into a successful business

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A father from Lisburn has turned his childhood love for photography into a thriving business.

Jonathan Jones (40) received his first camera at the age of four or five, and the fascination with capturing moments never left him. Self-taught and constantly honing his craft, Jonathan’s journey into professional photography took a significant turn when he was asked to photograph his sister’s wedding in 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And his skills caught the attention of others when a freelance PR consultant reached out to him to cover a local charity campaign.

Reflecting on his journey, Jonathan said: “I have always loved photography and over the years have built up my equipment and skills. And I was fortunate to have a great friend and mentor in (the late) Melvyn Snelgrove – a wedding photographer who gave me a lot of support over the years, and some equipment which I still use today.

“I have worked in many different sectors over the years, from the motor trade to retail but the opportunity to turn my hobby into a new career was always on my mind.

"I took the plunge in January last year shortly before coming to SERC to do the Dream Big course at Downpatrick Campus. The course gave me the foundation skills and signposting I needed to get my new business Jonathan Jones Photography NI off the ground. I have had great support from the College and one of the art and design classes has taken on the design of a brand logo for me as a real-world project. I struggled to come up with a design I was happy with, so this has been win-win for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the big attractions of being my own boss and working independently, is the ability to juggle family commitments with work. I am looking forward to building my client base and consistent work.”

SERC is commencing a new Dream Big, a free 10-week course aimed at helping women build skills in developing business and social enterprise ideas. The course is also suitable for those who want to try something new, meet new people and develop skills.

Natasha Lloyd, senior innovation advisor with SERC’s Enterprise and Entrepreneur team, explained: “Starting from Tuesday, January 21 from 10am-1pm at the College’s Newcastle Campus, our new Dream Big course – specifically designed for women - will provide an excellent introduction for those who have been away from education for a long time, and want to develop new skills and increase their confidence to explore self-employment or further study.

Jonathan Jones (40) from Lisburn dreams big and transformed his life-long passion for photography into a successful growing business

“Through practical activities, participants will discover their unique talents and motivations while learning creative problem-solving techniques. They will have the chance to begin shaping a new business idea or tackle a real-world challenge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad