Local contractor appointed for first phase of much-needed £3million Women’s Aid Early Intervention Centre in Newry

By Claire Cartmill
Published 8th Jan 2025, 10:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
‘At present with more than 2,000 women accessing our services in Armagh Down alone in the last year, we are completely oversubscribed,’ says CEO Women’s Aid

A Northern Ireland contractor has been appointed for first phase of new £3million Women’s Aid Early Intervention Centre in Newry.

Colm Meehan & Co. Ltd based in Newry will deliver a Centre of Excellence in the city, providing support services for women, children and young people impacted by domestic abuse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following a tender process, the contractor was appointed to deliver the redevelopment of number 5 Downshire Road in the city. This will be Phase 1 of 3, for the first of its kind domestic abuse support centre in NI, providing a wide range of specialised programmes and support services.

Read More
Growing success: Northern Ireland family business to expand adding a fifth garde...

Recently Women’s Aid Armagh Down launched a capital fundraising plan to help fund the project which has to date received £360,000 capital & revenue funding from Community Ownership through the Department for Levelling Up; £25,000 from the Pilgrim’s Trust and £50,000 from Garfield Weston Trust. The organisation hopes to raise the remaining balance over the next 12- 24 months through grant support, charitable giving and corporate fundraising.

Eileen Murphy, CEO Women’s Aid Armagh Down, said: “We are delighted to have Colm Meehan & Co. on board for our ELEOS Project. This has been an ambition of Women’s Aid Armagh Down for such a long time and it is almost overwhelming to see it start coming to fruition. It is particularly poignant to be announcing this when we are remembering the 25 women murdered in Northern Ireland since 2020. One woman murdered, is one too many.

“We owe it to the increasing number of women and children in our society who are victims of domestic abuse to be able to help at the earliest stage possible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Women’s Aid Armagh Down has appointed Colm Meehan &amp; Co. Ltd. to deliver Phase 1 of their £3 million ‘ELEOS’ project. Pictured on site is Eileen Murphy, CEO, Women’s Aid Armagh Down with Pat Magennis, contract manager, Colm Meehan & Co Ltd and staffWomen’s Aid Armagh Down has appointed Colm Meehan &amp; Co. Ltd. to deliver Phase 1 of their £3 million ‘ELEOS’ project. Pictured on site is Eileen Murphy, CEO, Women’s Aid Armagh Down with Pat Magennis, contract manager, Colm Meehan & Co Ltd and staff
Women’s Aid Armagh Down has appointed Colm Meehan &amp; Co. Ltd. to deliver Phase 1 of their £3 million ‘ELEOS’ project. Pictured on site is Eileen Murphy, CEO, Women’s Aid Armagh Down with Pat Magennis, contract manager, Colm Meehan & Co Ltd and staff

“At present with more than 2,000 women accessing our services in Armagh Down alone in the last year, we are completely oversubscribed. We need the space and the facilities to help prevent women and children ending up in life threatening situations.”

READ THIS: Well-known hospitality group reveals plans to close NI restaurant and bar

Eileen continued: “This is a huge undertaking for us, but our buildings are very old and falling apart. A woman impacted by the trauma of domestic abuse needs to feel safe when she arrives with us and we need to instil a sense of confidence and hope for her.

"At present while we are doing our best, it’s difficult to ignore the cold and the wet damp walls while the cost of keeping the heating on is frightening. We sincerely hope that the business community and those bodies with control of capital funding will support us in this urgent work. We want to deliver a world class facility for women and their children right across this island to really make a difference in our attempts to be the change and eliminate violence against women and children.”

Related topics:Newry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice