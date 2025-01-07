Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunnybank Garden Centre in Carrickfergus to become Hillmount Carrick with the Mercer family taking over from the Hardy family

Fourth generation family garden lifestyle business Hillmount is expanding in early 2025, adding a fifth garden centre to its portfolio with a £1.5m investment and the creation of 10 jobs.

Hillmount Carrick will join four other garden centres which are already owned and operated by the Mercer family in Ards, Bangor, Belfast and Cheshire.

As well as creating 10 jobs, the £1.5m investment will enable the installation of a new 60 seater café and extended plant area on the existing site of Sunnybank which has been in the Hardy family for 58 years.

Speaking about the expansion, Robin Mercer BEM, managing director of Hillmount, said: “We are really looking forward to bringing the Hillmount garden lifestyle brand to Carrick.

"Our family has been serving the local community in East Belfast since 1940 and more recently in Ards, Bangor and Cheshire. This latest opportunity to open in Mid and East Antrim marks an exciting new chapter in the ambitious longer term expansion plans for our family business.

“The addition of a new Gardener’s Rest Café will offer visitors to Hillmount Carrick with a relaxing space to enjoy a coffee after exploring the newly extended plant area.

​Two year old Reya Mercer celebrates the news that Hillmount Carrick will open in spring. She is pictured with dad Alan and grandparents Edith and Robin. The expansion brings to five the number of garden lifestyle stores operated by the Mercer family in Northern Ireland and England. Hillmount Carrick will open with a £1.5m investment and will create 10 new jobs

“Opening Hillmount Carrick is testament to the hard work and vision of our family over four generations. We are incredibly proud of what has been achieved. It also reflects our continued commitment to excellence and dedication in serving gardening enthusiasts across Northern Ireland and beyond.”

It is anticipated that Hillmount Carrick will be open and ready to welcome customers both old and new by spring 2025, solidifying Hillmount’s position as a trusted name in horticulture and garden retail.