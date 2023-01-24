A new year brings new beginnings for The Labour Relations Agency (LRA) which has recently moved from its former home in Cathedral Quarter, Belfast after 25 years.

The team will now be located in new offices in James House at The Gasworks Belfast, where the space has been designed to accommodate the 60 strong team through its hybrid working model.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the new move, the LRA has also recently re-opened its north west office, following a closure of over two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The main objective is help rebuild the local economy by realising the long-term benefits of good employment practice and drive capacity as the local economy rebalances and recovers in the midst of the current cost of living crisis.

Mark McAlister, director of employment of employment relations services at the LRA, said: “We are delighted to move to our exciting new office which provides a bright, modern, open plan space for our team and hosts a fantastic view of Belfast. The new space boasts state of the art meeting rooms with the latest technology to accommodate our customers’ needs. It will allow us to continue accommodating our highly skilled team and to continue providing the latest advice and support to organisations.”

The LRA provides an impartial and confidential employment relations service across Northern Ireland. Its services include advice and guidance on good employment practices and assisting with the implementation of policies and procedures for employees and organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team also works to help resolve employment disputes through their conciliation, mediation, and arbitration services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad