Lambert Smith Hampton has made four new appointments to its team in Belfast, including two directors, to meet ongoing demand for its services from the commercial property market.

Gráinne Leathem has been appointed as director of commercial property management, bringing more than 13 years’ experience in the property industry to the role. Joining from a multi award winning property investment, development and construction company, Gráinne will be actively involved in all aspects of property management for the agency’s key clients.

LSH has also appointed Carolyn Avery as director of lease advisory, with responsibility for lease renewals, rent reviews, re-gears and rating work on behalf of the agency’s extensive client base. With over 20 years’ experience, Carolyn joins from a Belfast commercial real estate business.

To meet the demand created by new and retained clients, LSH has also made two additional appointments to its property management accounts team, with Rahul Sodhi joining as senior client accountant and Diana Kaliczka as credit controller.

LSH is the largest and most active commercial real estate business in Northern Ireland, currently employing 78 people in the Belfast office. In recent months, the firm negotiated the successful sale of Ards Shopping Centre in Newtownards and facilitated the sale of Quedam Shopping Centre in Yeovil, South-West England. Following the sales, the new owners of both properties retained LSH as the managing agent on the assets. The team also negotiated the sale of Central Park, Mallusk, the largest industrial transaction in Northern Ireland in 2022.

Gary Nesbitt, head of property management at LSH, Belfast, welcomed the new appointments: “Following a particularly busy period at the end of 2022, we are excited to welcome our new members of the team. Bringing a wealth of experience in the property industry in Northern Ireland, Carolyn and Gráinne are excellent additions to the senior team and their expertise will add value for our clients. We have ambitious plans for the business and continue to be focused on attracting the best talent.”