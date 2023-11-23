Designed to recognise organisations across the world that show innovation and commitment to being environmentally responsible, Henry Brothers received the accolade for its work on SportPark Pavilion 4, built for Loughborough University

Magherafelt construction company, Henry Brothers has received an award for environmental best practice at the Green Apple Environment Awards.

Designed to recognise organisations across the world that show innovation and commitment to being environmentally responsible, Henry Brothers received the prestigious accolade for its work on SportPark Pavilion 4, built for Loughborough University.

Ian Taylor, managing director at Henry Brothers Construction, said: “It is fantastic to have been recognised on an international level for our efforts to help Loughborough University decarbonise its estate.

“Having achieved Passivhaus classic accreditation, widely regarded as the most challenging energy efficiency and comfort standards in the world, SportPark Pavillion 4 adds to our already impressive portfolio of sustainable builds.

“This accolade is testament to the dedication of our staff to make a meaningful impact on the communities in which we operate and further strengthens our commitment to net zero.”

In 2022, Henry Brothers launched its ‘Journey to Net Zero’ strategy, outlining its ambitious plans to reduce its carbon emissions by 2% each year by 2030.

The award, which was presented at the Houses of Parliament, builds on these commitments and affirms the company’s dedication to sustainable partnerships.

Joel Callow, founding director of Beyond Carbon Associates, worked alongside Henry Brothers to obtain Passivhaus Classic accreditation for the build.

Joel added: “We are delighted that one of our favourite Passivhaus projects has won this prestigious award.