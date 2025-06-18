Plans have been lodged for the mixed-use redevelopment of a former car park in Lisburn to create new homes and commercial units. Credit Planning Portal

Lewispark Properties aims to transform the disused Jordan’s Mill site into a vibrant community with 67 new homes, commercial units for social enterprise, and a shared garden space

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted for the transformation of a long-vacant car park in Lisburn into a new mixed-use development comprising homes, community space, and commercial units.

Lewispark Properties has lodged a planning application with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council for the former Jordan’s Mill car park site on Antrim Street. The site was once occupied by buildings linked to Jordan’s Mill, which have since been demolished. It has most recently served as a public car park, which ceased operation in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal seeks permission for the construction of three new buildings, delivering a total of 67 residential units, including 54 apartments and nine maisonettes. The development would also include associated access arrangements, parking, landscaping, and other site works.

A variety of housing types are proposed to meet a wide range of needs, including two- and three-bedroom townhouses, ground-floor wheelchair-accessible homes, and one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Two ground-floor commercial units are also planned, intended to support social enterprise initiatives or business start-ups. In addition, the scheme would incorporate a community garden, providing shared amenity space for residents.

A design and access statement submitted with the application outlines a commitment to a broad mix of tenures, including private ownership, affordable rental, co-ownership, social housing, and Category 1 accommodation for over-55s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It stated: "The applicant is considering options for the delivery of these homes across a variety of tenures including private, affordable for rent, co-ownership, Social and Category 1 (Over 55s), ensuring the site is not just truly mixed use - but is also genuinely mixed-tenure.