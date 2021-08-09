Mayor’s mural hopes for Covid-hit traders

Artwork on the wall of the Old Mill on Seymour Street, Ballymoney

UUP man Richard Holmes described the partly finished scheme as “stunning”, as work continues on a handful of remaining sites.

In Limavady, five artworks in the alleyways off Market Street have been completed, with another two planned in the next week.

Work is also now under way on Castle Steet, in Ballycastle, and murals in Portrush, Portstewart, Coleraine and Ballymoney are also coming together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sea eagle mural overlooking The Diamond in Portstewart

Mr Holmes said: “Given the challenges our towns have faced in recent times we need to be innovative and forward thinking to encourage new and returning footfall, and these murals are already proving to be a fantastic talking point.”

He said the completed works are “just a small taste of the work so far, with further art set to emerge in the days and weeks ahead,” adding: “We want to encourage people to visit our towns, enjoy these pieces, and in turn we hope this will translate into support for our local businesses as their recovery from the pandemic continues.”

Funding for the project has been provided by the Department for Communities.

Following a tendering process, Daisy Chain Inc. was commissioned to deliver the artwork.

Follow their progress on Twitter at @DaisyChainInc

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.