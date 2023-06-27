News you can trust since 1737
McAfee Properties celebrates 'providing homes for families for three decades'

Founded in 1993, McAfee Properties has grown to become a household name in the local property market with offices in Ballymoney, Ballycastle, Coleraine and Portstewart
By Claire Cartmill
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 12:41 BST

McAfee Properties, one of Northern Ireland’s leading estate agencies, is celebrating their 30 year anniversary.

Founded in 1993 by Ballymoney man Gerard McAfee, the company has been providing homes for families throughout north Antrim and the north coast for three decades.

Celebrating this significant milestone, the company said it wanted to express “a very sincere thank you to everyone” who has supported them over the past 30 years.

The McAfee Properties Ballymoney and Ballycastle sales team. Credit: McAfee PropertiesThe McAfee Properties Ballymoney and Ballycastle sales team. Credit: McAfee Properties
From humble beginnings, McAfee Properties has grown to become a household name in the property market. The company’s dedication to providing a personal and professional service to their clients has earned them a reputation as one of the most respected estate agencies in the area.

With offices in Ballymoney, Ballycastle, Coleraine and Portstewart, with the Coleraine property sales office and the Portstewart office now under the ownership of Ryan Telford and Alan McIlreavy, the company has continued to expand and diversify over the years, offering a wide range of property services to clients wishing to buy, rent or sell their property.

Gerard said: “It’s hard to believe that we’ve been providing homes for families for three decades. It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m extremely proud of everything we’ve achieved.

"We couldn’t have done it without the support of our clients and we’re grateful for their loyalty and trust over the years. I also wish to thank everyone in the company for their ongoing commitment and dedication.”

The McAfee Properties Portstewart sales team. Credit: McAfee PropertiesThe McAfee Properties Portstewart sales team. Credit: McAfee Properties
To celebrate this significant anniversary, McAfee Properties have pledged to organise a couple of events later in the year to raise money for charity.

Gerard added: “We want to do something special to mark our 30 year anniversary and give back to the community who have supported us over the years. We’re proud to be able to support local charities and make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

