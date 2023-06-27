McAfee Properties, one of Northern Ireland’s leading estate agencies, is celebrating their 30 year anniversary.

Founded in 1993 by Ballymoney man Gerard McAfee, the company has been providing homes for families throughout north Antrim and the north coast for three decades.

Celebrating this significant milestone, the company said it wanted to express “a very sincere thank you to everyone” who has supported them over the past 30 years.

The McAfee Properties Ballymoney and Ballycastle sales team. Credit: McAfee Properties

From humble beginnings, McAfee Properties has grown to become a household name in the property market. The company’s dedication to providing a personal and professional service to their clients has earned them a reputation as one of the most respected estate agencies in the area.

With offices in Ballymoney, Ballycastle, Coleraine and Portstewart, with the Coleraine property sales office and the Portstewart office now under the ownership of Ryan Telford and Alan McIlreavy, the company has continued to expand and diversify over the years, offering a wide range of property services to clients wishing to buy, rent or sell their property.

Gerard said: “It’s hard to believe that we’ve been providing homes for families for three decades. It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m extremely proud of everything we’ve achieved.

"We couldn’t have done it without the support of our clients and we’re grateful for their loyalty and trust over the years. I also wish to thank everyone in the company for their ongoing commitment and dedication.”

The McAfee Properties Portstewart sales team. Credit: McAfee Properties

To celebrate this significant anniversary, McAfee Properties have pledged to organise a couple of events later in the year to raise money for charity.