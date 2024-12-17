The Japanese distribution deal rounds off what has been a major year for McConnell’s, following the official opening of the Distillery and Visitor Experience in the grounds of Crumlin Road gaol, in April 2024

McConnell’s Irish whisky will soon be on the shelves and in the glasses of Japanese customers following a milestone agreement which will see one of Belfast’s oldest whiskey brands being shipped to what is a major and growing Irish whiskey market.

McConnell’s has partnered with Japanese distributor Oyama with the active support of Invest NI.

The Japanese distribution deal rounds off what has been a major year for McConnell’s, following the official opening of the Distillery and Visitor Experience in the grounds of Crumlin Road gaol, in April 2024.

Almost 50 people are now employed on site and all three parts of the business are now housed under one roof – a combination of sales, marketing, finance, distillery and visitor experience hosts. McConnell’s is now available to buy in over 40 markets around the world.

Chief executive John Kelly has just returned from a week long trip to Japan and Korea, cementing the McConnell’s commercial relationship with these important international distributor partners, meeting customers and consumers plus engaging with media and whiskey influencers in both markets.

“The Japanese distribution agreement, fostered with the input of Invest Northern Ireland, marks a significant milestone for our business. I have been determined to secure an entry into this important market over the past 12 months and longer, given the scale and potential of the Japanese market. I am confident our relationship with Oyama will be the beginning of a productive and beneficial partnership. In addition we are also delighted to be partnered with Aeon Liquor, one of Japan’s biggest premium liquor chains who are supporting the launch of McConnell’s 5 Year and Sherry.

McConnell’s Irish whisky hits the Japanese market. Pictured is Megumi Hatsuta Invest NI, Japan, Mr.Mamoru Tsuchiya, President of the Japan Whisky Research Centre, John Kelly,, CEO McConnell's, Chikako Kanishi, Oyama and Mr Takuya Ohtoge Oyama

“In the last 12 months we have continued to grow our international market penetration while producing the highest quality single malt whiskey which is also receiving significant plaudits from industry guests, who have visited our North Belfast base. At the same time we are building a tourist offering of scale for Belfast and Northern Ireland at our new McConnell’s Brand Home. That qualifies as a whirlwind year by any standards and we are all excited at what lies ahead for our product and for the McConnell’s Distillery in Crumlin Road gaol.”

Speaking from Japan, Yasuo Katoh, president and CEO of The Oyama Company heralded the relationship with McConnell’s: “McConnell's Distillery, which I have visited, is a remarkable facility that combines the town's deep and weighty 150-year history with modern stylishness. Many people are surprised and deeply intrigued when they learn that whiskey is made on this site which until very recently, used to be a jail.

“McConnell’s chief executive Mr. John Kelly has lived in the city since childhood, and we were privileged to share many of his memories. He has a great love for his hometown and a strong will to sustain the city's history and culture for future generations. I share his passion and I am excited to help "restore the legend" of McConnells, which was once of the world's leading whiskey producers.”

Anne Beggs, director of Trade & Investment at Invest NI, added: “This success in Japan is a testament to the outstanding quality of McConnell’s Irish Whisky and the dedication of the McConnell’s team. Over the past year, our team in Japan has worked closely with McConnell’s, providing vital support in this competitive market by facilitating key meetings with influential distributors like Oyama.

