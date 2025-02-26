Meet the Buyer event to be held at the Eikon Exhibition Centre

Meet the Buyer 2025: Tourism Northern Ireland’s Flagship Event at Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn, Northern Ireland.

Eikon Exhibition Centre is excited to announce that the highly anticipated Meet the Buyer 2025 event will take place at the Venue on March 27 and 28. This premier B2B event serves as a vital platform for tourism businesses in Northern Ireland to connect with a pre-qualified group of international buyers from key markets around the world, opening doors to new opportunities for collaboration and business growth.

Following the resounding success of Meet the Buyer 2024, the 2025 event will be even bigger, offering tourism businesses more opportunities than ever to engage with international tour operators. Over 1.5 days, approximately 170 international tour operators from 16 key global markets will meet with Northern Ireland's tourism representatives, setting the stage for around 5,000 sales meetings. This unique event will play a crucial role in positioning Northern Ireland as a premier tourism destination worldwide.

One of the key features of the 2024 event was the extended half-day session for additional buyer appointments, a move that was overwhelmingly welcomed by international tour operators. Due to high demand, the extended schedule will remain for 2025, allowing even more opportunities for tourism businesses to connect with potential partners.

Meet the Buyer Event

“We are thrilled to welcome Meet the Buyer 2025 to the Eikon Exhibition Centre,” saidTheresa Morrissey, Group Executive Director at the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS). “The Eikon Exhibition Centre provides the perfect setting for this key event, offering ample space and facilities for meaningful interactions between tourism businesses and international buyers. This is a fantastic opportunity for local businesses to showcase their offerings, and with an expanded appointment schedule and a larger number of global buyers, Meet the Buyer 2025 will play a pivotal role in driving economic growth and raising Northern Ireland’s profile as a top-tier global tourism destination.”

A Platform for Growth

Northern Ireland's tourism sector is thriving, with increasing interest from international markets. Meet the Buyer 2025 plays a key role in supporting this growth by creating valuable connections that drive economic development. For tourism businesses eager to expand their reach and tap into global markets, this event is an unmissable opportunity.