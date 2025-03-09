£10 million of this investment will be spent on installing new state of the art bespoke machinery which will allow SAM Mouldings to double its current output to offer an even greater range of high-quality MDF mouldings to meet our rising market demand

Antrim manufacturer SAM Mouldings, the UK and Ireland’s leading manufacturer of MDF mouldings, has announced a £20million investment in its 35th year of business.

This significant investment is in addition to the £7million SAM already invested during 2023/24.

This milestone investment underscores SAM’s ongoing commitment to our customers, our people, sustainability, and excellence, ensuring it continues to lead the industry into the future.

£10 million of this investment will be spent on installing new state of the art bespoke machinery which will allow SAM to double its current output to offer an even greater range of high-quality MDF mouldings to meet our rising market demand.

“At SAM, we understand the importance of delivering the right product at the right time,” said Sam McCrea MBE, CEO of SAM Mouldings.

“This investment in advanced manufacturing capabilities ensures we remain at the forefront of the industry and continue to offer the high-quality product our customers expect.”

Sustainability is another cornerstone of SAM’s investment programme. SAM has always led the charge in the industry by investing in environmentally responsible practices and for over two decades has generated 40% of their electricity and 100% of their heat drying power at their factory in Antrim. This latest investment is to further expand the Solar PV panels that already provide a significant share of SAM’s energy requirements. These initiatives underline SAM’s focus on reducing its carbon footprint and supporting a more sustainable future for the construction sector.

“Sustainability is no longer optional in our industry,” said McCrea. “By embedding sustainable practices into every aspect of our operations, we’re not only contributing to environmental goals but also setting new standards for the sector.”

As part of the £20 million investment, the recent opening of a distribution centre in the West Midlands has significantly heightened SAM’s logistics capabilities. This investment also includes enhancements to SAM’s stockholding capacity, ensuring products are delivered more efficiently across the UK and strengthening the company’s ability to provide reliable, on-time supply for its growing customer base.

“We pride ourselves on being a dependable partner to the building industry,” McCrea continued. “This investment reflects our commitment to ensuring that our products are not just of the highest quality but are available exactly when and where they’re needed.”

The investment extends to SAM’s ICT systems, with enhancements designed to streamline operations and improve overall efficiency. These technological advancements will allow SAM to better serve its customers while maintaining its position at the forefront of technology in the industry.

“Our commitment to technology is part of our strategy to stay ahead in a competitive market,” McCrea explained. “These upgrades ensure that we are not only meeting the demands of today but are prepared for the opportunities of tomorrow.”

Recognising that people are key to its success, SAM’s investment includes the creation of multiple new roles across the business, further growing its already 200+ strong workforce.

This initiative will strengthen local communities and ensure the company continues to attract and retain the best talent in the industry. SAM is committed to fostering a workplace culture that supports its employees and empowers them to excel.

Celebrating its 35th anniversary, SAM’s £20 million investment represents a bold vision for the future of the business and the wider industry. By focusing on growing the market and helping our customers win, SAM are continuing to drive innovation, sustainability, operational excellence and are setting new benchmarks in the sector.

“This investment is about much more than facilities or processes,” McCrea concluded. “It’s about building a stronger SAM that’s equipped to meet the challenges of the future, while continuing to deliver value, quality, and reliability to our customers.”

With this milestone, SAM reaffirms its commitment to leading the industry with quality products, sustainable practices, and dedication to its customers, employees, and community. This investment is a testament to SAM’s ambition to shape the future of the MDF mouldings market while staying true to its core values of Teamwork, Integrity, Respect and Loyalty.