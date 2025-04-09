Mixed residential and retail development proposed for Coleraine town site

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 9th Apr 2025
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 19:11 BST
Plans for a mixed residential and retail development in Coleraine have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The planning application was recently submitted to council’s planning portal and seeks permission for a 24-apartment development, a new retail/office unit, car parking, and landscaping at 7 Beresford Place in the town.

An accompanying Design Concept Statement said the site is located “within the established urban fabric of the town, benefiting from its close proximity to local immediate amenities, transport links and key services”.

Coleraine, situated along the banks of the River Bann, is one of Northern Ireland’s most historically significant towns, with a rich heritage dating back to early human settlement,” the statement said.

Plans for a mixed residential and retail development at Coleraine’s Beresford Place were recently received by council (pic; Studirogers/ Design Concept Statement)Plans for a mixed residential and retail development at Coleraine’s Beresford Place were recently received by council (pic; Studirogers/ Design Concept Statement)
“The town has long served as a key commercial and administrative hub for the Causeway Coast and Glens area, playing a central role in trade, education, and tourism.

“The site at Beresford Place is positioned within a well-established residential area, surrounded by a mix of traditional and contemporary buildings. The immediate vicinity consists of residential and commercial properties, contributing to a diverse and vibrant urban environment.

“The site’s integration within this context ensures that any proposed development will enhance the existing built environment while respecting the town’s rich historical and architectural heritage.”

Andrew Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter

