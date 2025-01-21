Mixed signals in Northern Ireland labour market- employment declines but wages show resilience
The report shows that the number of employees receiving pay through HMRC PAYE fell by 0.3% in December 2024, marking the largest monthly decrease since August 2020.
This decline raises concerns about slowing employment growth, or the impact of seasonal fluctuations on the labour market. Despite this, there are positive indicators. Median monthly pay increased by 0.1% from the previous month, representing a robust annual growth of 6.5%.
This suggests that while the overall number of payees has declined, wages remain resilient. “The wage growth could reflect employers offering higher salaries to attractor retain talent in key sectors,” commented Marie-Claire Logue, Employment Solicitor at Turley Legal.
Economic inactivity in Northern Ireland remains an ongoing issue, with the region continuing to exceed the UK average throughout the past 15 years.
Over the past year alone, the rate of economic inactivity rose by 0.4 percentage points to 26.1%. “This trend underscores the significant challenge of economic activity on Northern Ireland’s economic growth. The primary reason for this inactivity remains long-term illness, affecting a significant portion of the working-age population," Logue continued.
For a comprehensive look at the labour market trends and statistics, access the full report here: Labour Market Report – January 2025 | Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.
