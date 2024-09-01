Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 1,000 business people will attend NI Chamber’s Festival of Business when it returns to St George’s Market on Wednesday, September 18.

The annual event will feature an eclectic mix of networking, learning and interactive exhibitions, with 120 local companies preparing to showcase their work.

Magician, mentalist and television presenter Joel M will headline the main stage, helping attendees to hone their ability to influence and powers of persuasion. Festival goers will also hear from Diageo’s Alan McAleenan, who will discuss the marketing strategy behind some of the world’s most iconic brands, including the launch of Guinness 0.0, as well as Nathan Anthony, the home cook turned internet sensation behind Bored of Lunch and social media expert Allan Wallace, who will share his top tips for developing an effective digital marketing strategy.

NI Chamber’s Festival of Businesses is delivered in partnership with headline sponsor Legacy Resources, as well as supporting sponsors Bayview Hotel, Belfast City Council, Go Succeed, NI Cyber Security Centre and U105.