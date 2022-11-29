The contract will see Mount Charles provide cleaning services at approximately 29 of Northern Ireland Water’s sites, including their offices, depots, workshops, water/wastewater treatment works and publicly accessible sites.

Located in Belfast, Mount Charles is an award winning facilities management support service provider specialising in catering, cleaning, vending, retail & security services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the contract win Gavin Annon, sales and marketing director at Mount Charles, said: “We are delighted to be awarded this business by NI Water and are committed to delivering social value in this contract, particularly in the areas of work progression and skills development, health and well-being and equality, diversity and inclusion.”

Welcoming the new supplier on board, Ronan Larkin, director of finance, regulation & commercial at NI Water, explained: “As we continue to adopt the new public procurement policy - scoring social value within public awarded contracts, NI Water is fully committed to working with suppliers to deliver their social value promises.”

Ronan added: “Mount Charles, like many other suppliers, have an amazing opportunity to embrace social value and make a lasting impact in the communities they operate and serve in and I look forward to the many initiatives that are delivered as part of this significant step change in public procurement."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trevor Annon, the founder and chairman of Mount Charles was recently placed in the Family Business Top 100, along with Gavin Annon, sales & marketing director. The inaugural Family Business United ‘Family Business Top 100,’ recognises the exceptional contribution of individuals and their work within a family business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad