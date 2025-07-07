The Movetru team is celebrating an international pre-seed funding boost

Movetru, the Northern Ireland sportstech startup redefining movement analysis and injury prevention, has successfully closed its pre-seed funding round of £1.2 million.

The round was led by UK-based venture capital firm Two Magnolias and supported by an international syndicate of investors across the UK, Ireland, and the United States.

Movetru’s flagship wearable and AI-powered app-based solution provides real-time biomechanical insights to help athletes and coaches make better, faster decisions about performance and injury risk - on the field, in the gym, or in rehab.

This funding milestone comes as Movetru officially launches across Europe, bringing validated, athlete-first technology to clubs, coaches, and clinics. The funding is a major step forward for the company as it scales operations and begins wider commercial rollout.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be leading this round for Movetru,” said Jessica Rasmussen, co-founder and CEO of Two Magnolias. “Naomi and her team are solving a critical gap in sports performance with grit, vision, and world-class execution. Movetru represents the best of Northern Ireland’s tech talent, and we are excited to back them on this journey.”

Two Magnolias is joined by an international coalition of investors including IAG Capital (USA), HBAN (Republic of Ireland & Northern Ireland), Angel Academe (UK), AwakenAngels (ROI, UK,& USA), plus individual angel investors with industry expertise, such as Dr. Phil Graham-Smith (co-founder of ForceDecks), Dr Mark Batt (consultant and Hon Professor Sport and Exercise medicine), and Jeff Mostyn (former chairman of AFC Bournemouth).

“This success of this round demonstrates the growing international recognition of Movetru’s potential. We’re building something globally relevant and that’s reflected in our cap table,” said Naomi McGregor, founder and CEO of Movetru.