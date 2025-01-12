Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Construction of the approved new social homes will begin later in 2025 with 2027 targeted for completion

Councillors at Newry, Mourne and Down District Council’s planning committee have unanimously approved 48 new social homes on the Carnagat Road in Newry. The multi-million-pound investment, proposed by local Newry developer, Kelly Brothers Ltd, will deliver a total of 48 units, comprising 24 modern social houses and 24 apartments with a tenure mix of two and three-bedrooms. All new homes will meet the LifeTime Homes standards and all apartments will uniquely feature own-door access. The approved high-quality layout addresses the topographical change across the site through the use of a split-level approach to the main apartment building, avoiding the requirement for extensive retaining walls and further supporting the integration of the development with the surrounding local community.

Finally, a high-quality planting scheme will be employed through the development to complement the existing greenery, creating an improved natural separation from Daisy Hill Wood, delivering an attractive and high-quality living environment for future residents. New shared open spaces throughout the development will create opportunities for outdoor use and exercise, supporting resident’s physical health and quality of life. Councillor Pete Byrne, chairman of Newry Mourne and Down District Council, said: "The approval of this social housing development on the Carnagat Road reflects the Council’s commitment to addressing the pressing need for quality social housing in the area. I commend the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders in bringing this project to fruition and demonstrating what can be achieved through meaningful collaboration and people-centric planning.”

Ronan Kelly, managing director of Kelly Brothers Ltd, added: "We are delighted with the council’s decision to approve our application for critically needed social housing on the Carnagat Road.