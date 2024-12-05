Murphy launches Social Enterprise Action Plan
Developed by a sector-led co-design group, the action plan aims to increase the commercial capacity of social enterprises and, in turn, strengthen and grow the sector across Northern Ireland.
Speaking after launching the plan at Centred Soul in Newry, the minister said: “The social enterprise sector is one of the cornerstones of the local economy, employing around 25,000 people across approximately 850 businesses and generating more than £625million in turnover.
“Social enterprises also play an important role in society, providing a much-valued service to their local communities.
“Through this action plan, which the sector has helped develop, I want to help social enterprises grow further, employ more people and make an even greater positive impact on the economy and wider society.”
Actions include bespoke leadership training for staff in the sector; the introduction of social enterprise champions in Invest NI, InterTrade Ireland and all local councils; and a commitment to explore demand for a social enterprise capital growth fund.
Dave Linton, CEO of local social enterprise Madlug and chair of the Social Enterprise Action Plan co-design group, said: "As chairperson of the Action Plan group, I am thrilled to see the action plan launched – a significant and welcome development for Northern Ireland's social enterprises.
“I want to extend my thanks to everyone who has contributed their time and expertise to the development of this plan. This marks a pivotal moment in empowering communities, driving sustainable growth, and fostering innovative solutions.”