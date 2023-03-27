Musgrave invests £65k installing defibrillators in 34 locations across Northern Ireland
Full list of Musgrave sites where defibrillators are installed...has your local store got one?
Musgrave Northern Ireland has announced that it has invested £65,000 in installing Automated External Defibrillators (AED) at various sites across its locations in Northern Ireland.
A total of 34 lifesaving defibrillators have been installed by MK Medical inside all SuperValu and Centra stores owned by the company, as well as Musgrave MarketPlace sites, Musgrave’s headquarters on Dargan Drive and drinks wholesaler, Drinks Inc on Boucher Road, Belfast.
SuperValu and Centra stores included are located across the region, including Banbridge, Belfast, Carrickfergus, Comber, Cookstown, Dungiven, Armagh, Limavady and many more.
Defibrillators have the potential to save the lives of staff and customers, with latest research showing that accessing these devices within 3-5 minutes of a cardiac arrest increases the chance of survival by over 40%.
Trevor Magill, managing director of Musgrave NI, said: “Our stores across Northern Ireland are at the heart of their communities and we’re proud to provide a potential lifeline to them in an emergency with the installation of defibrillators at our Musgrave-owned SuperValu and Centra stores.
"Timing is crucial when dealing with a cardiac arrest, therefore having direct access to a defibrillator whether in our stores or office locations, could be lifesaving.”