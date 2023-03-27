Musgrave Northern Ireland has announced that it has invested £65,000 in installing Automated External Defibrillators (AED) at various sites across its locations in Northern Ireland.

A total of 34 lifesaving defibrillators have been installed by MK Medical inside all SuperValu and Centra stores owned by the company, as well as Musgrave MarketPlace sites, Musgrave’s headquarters on Dargan Drive and drinks wholesaler, Drinks Inc on Boucher Road, Belfast.

SuperValu and Centra stores included are located across the region, including Banbridge, Belfast, Carrickfergus, Comber, Cookstown, Dungiven, Armagh, Limavady and many more.

Defibrillators have the potential to save the lives of staff and customers, with latest research showing that accessing these devices within 3-5 minutes of a cardiac arrest increases the chance of survival by over 40%.

Trevor Magill, managing director of Musgrave NI, said: “Our stores across Northern Ireland are at the heart of their communities and we’re proud to provide a potential lifeline to them in an emergency with the installation of defibrillators at our Musgrave-owned SuperValu and Centra stores.

"Timing is crucial when dealing with a cardiac arrest, therefore having direct access to a defibrillator whether in our stores or office locations, could be lifesaving.”

Full list of Musgrave sites where defibrillators are installed:

34 lifesaving defibrillators have been installed in Musgrave stores, an investment of £65,000. Pictured are Trevor Magill, managing director of Musgrave NI, with Martin Reynolds, manager at SuperValu Lisburn

Head Office and Regional Distribution Centre, Dargan Drive, Belfast

Drinks Inc, Falcon Rd, Belfast

Marketplace, Dargan Crescent, Belfast

Marketplace Pennyburn, Buncrana Rd, Derry City

Centra, Ballymagorry, Tyrone

Centra, Banbridge Church Street, Down

SuperValu, Dairy Farm, Belfast

Centra, Foxes Glen, Stewartstown Road, Belfast

SuperValu, Kings Square, Belfast

Centra, Woodburn Rd, Carrickfergus

SuperValu, Comber

Centra, Burn Road, Cookstown,

Centra, Buncrana Road, Londonderry

SuperValu, Downpatrick

Centra, High Street, Draperstown

SuperValu, Dungiven

SuperValu, Tattymoyle Road, Fintona

Centra, Irvinestown, Fermanagh

SuperValu, Irvinestown, Fermanagh

SuperValu, Market Street, Limavady

SuperValu, Knockmore Rd, Lisburn

Centra, Main Street, Moira

SuperValu, Dundrum Road, Newcastle

SuperValu, Clones Road, Newtownbutler

SuperValu, Market Street, Omagh

Centra, Clady Road, Portglenone

SuperValu, Station Road, Portstewart

SuperValu, Main St, Strabane

Centra, Mullaghglass Road, Whitemountain, Lisburn

Centra, O'Neill Rd, Newtownabbey

Centra, Main St, Claudy

Centra, Mayfield link, Mallusk

Centra, Feeny Rd, Dungiven

