Established more than 40 years ago, the Mzuri Group is an established leader in the design, engineering, manufacturing and distribution of window coverings, serving customers in the UK, Europe and Australia.

The purchase of Gardin Lis is the latest in a series of acquisitions Mzuri has made in the past 24 months, including deals for TCCM Shutter Group, Tropical Blinds, Domus Lumina and 123 Jaloezie. The value of the latest transaction has not been disclosed.

Founded in 1984, Gardin Lis operates from a purpose-built head office in Randers in central Denmark. With a national sales and brand presence, the company promotes a strong portfolio of core ranges across premium brands.

Klaus and Kasper Bilde have worked within their family business for a combined 23 years and will continue to use their experience to drive the next phase of growth for Gardin Lis.

Stuart Dickson, managing director of Mzuri Group, said: “Gardin Lis is a long- established business which will further strengthen the Mzuri Group’s presence in Scandinavia and the Nordic region. The company’s strength rests in its employee and customer-centric approach and forward thinking, innovative strategies. We are delighted to make them part of the Mzuri Group as we plan for further growth in the years ahead.”

Lis Bilde, chief executive officer of Gardin Lis, added: “After 40 years of growth, becoming part of the Mzuri Group offers an exciting new chapter for Gardin Lis and a great opportunity to leverage the expertise and scale of the wider group. We are very attracted to the Mzuri Group ethos, our business idea supports this vision and believe this will further enhance Gardin Lis’s presence.”

Mzuri employs 1,500 people from its headquarters in Lisburn and other facilities across the UK, Europe and the US, and has annual revenues of £195m.

