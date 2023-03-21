News you can trust since 1737
Nando’s to create 40 new jobs with opening of new Belfast Odyssey restaurant

Nando’s to open fifth store in Belfast on Wednesday (March 22) at Titanic Quarter

By Claire Cartmill
Published 21st Mar 2023, 00:01 GMT- 1 min read

Nando’s has announced the opening date of its brand-new Belfast Odyssey restaurant.

The iconic chicken chain will be opening its doors and firing up the grills for fans from Wednesday, March 22 in the newly revamped Odyssey complex, right next to the Odyssey Arena.The new Titanic Quarter opening has created 40 jobs for people in the local community including a few internal transfers, and the restaurant will seat 110 inside, and 40 outside.From artwork to furnishings, Nando’s champions it’s Southern African heritage by continually working with South African based designers across all aspects of its restaurants.

At Nando’s new Belfast Odyssey restaurant this includes lighting design and spiralling ceiling features. A striking timber wall covered in live plants also features. Nando's Belfast Odyssey restaurant follows the new Sustainable Fit-out Guide the company has introduced, to ensure that its restaurants have minimal impact on the planet.Restaurant manager, Gerrie Anderson, said: “We’re delighted to be opening our stunning new restaurant at the new Belfast Odyssey complex. We can’t wait to be giving customers the unique Nando’s experience and serving our delicious flame-grilled PERi-PERi.”

Nando’s Belfast Odyssey restaurant will be open 11:30am - 10pm seven days a week.

Nando’s has announced the opening date of its brand-new Belfast Odyssey restaurant
