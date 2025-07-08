Stella Grant has been appointed group procurement manager for McKeever Hotels

Stella Grant has been appointed group procurement manager for McKeever Hotels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The role, which is new to the group, will oversee, align and optimise the buying process across McKeever’s seven hotels.

It also includes the implementation and roll-out of the business’s local sourcing policy which is central to McKeever’s ESG strategy and growth plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stella has almost 30 years’ experience of the hospitality sector and has worked for the McKeever family for 15 years, most recently as general manager of the Dunsilly in Antrim.

She also held the position of GM of the Adair Arms in Ballymena.

Meanwhile Tracy Young has been appointed general manager of the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine, which was acquired by the McKeever Group last year.

With over 35 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Tracy brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracy has been part of the Lodge Hotel team for the past nine years, most recently serving as operations manager.

Tracy Young has been appointed general manager of the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine