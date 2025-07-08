New appointments at McKeever Hotels
The role, which is new to the group, will oversee, align and optimise the buying process across McKeever’s seven hotels.
It also includes the implementation and roll-out of the business’s local sourcing policy which is central to McKeever’s ESG strategy and growth plans.
Stella has almost 30 years’ experience of the hospitality sector and has worked for the McKeever family for 15 years, most recently as general manager of the Dunsilly in Antrim.
She also held the position of GM of the Adair Arms in Ballymena.
Meanwhile Tracy Young has been appointed general manager of the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine, which was acquired by the McKeever Group last year.
With over 35 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Tracy brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the role.
Tracy has been part of the Lodge Hotel team for the past nine years, most recently serving as operations manager.
As general manager she holds overall responsibility for the day to day running of the hotel, leading its team, managing the customer experience and overseeing all departments to deliver on the McKeever ‘We Do More’ ethos.
