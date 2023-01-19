Mallusk Enterprise Park is expanding its business offering with a £500k investment in new facilities at their site in Mallusk Drive.

The social enterprise company recently launched a new enterprise hub, offering collaborative space and conference facilities, creating new jobs in the burgeoning industrial area.

Included in the development is a social enterprise coffee shop as well as a breakout space for people using the new hub, due to open later this year.

The hub has also created one full-time position of a front of house administrator and a number of part-time self-employed and casual positions such as marketing angels and administration roles.

Emma Garrett, chief executive of Mallusk Enterprise, said: “The Enterprise Hub comprises five individual huddle rooms and offices, a collaborative-working area, breakout space and conference facilities which accommodate up to 40 delegates.

“Users can book the facilities for an hour, a half-day, a day or even a month to make sure there is flexibility based on need. Each element can be booked individually, or can be hired as the entire venue with full catering options available.

“The Mallusk Enterprise Hub idea was conceived pre-Covid. We found there was a demand for affordable managed workspace from individuals we supported through our business support programmes, and existing tenants alike. Mallusk is a very industrial area.

“Our new high-tech conference and meeting facilities provide a welcoming and professional space for interviews, training and strategy sessions away from their usual place of work. We transformed three industrial units, totalling 3,000 sq ft into what is now known as The Enterprise Hub.”

It represented a £300k investment on top of a £200k in other services, as well as the devotion of Mallusk Enterprise staff to make it a reality during and after lockdown and is part of its overall growth plans.

Emma explained: “The hub will also provide a collaborative breakout space for the 300+ people employed within the 60 businesses who call Mallusk Enterprise Park home.

"Further to this we are currently evaluating a number of local sites as we have over 50 businesses on our waiting list for business accommodation in Mallusk.”

In the last 12 months alone the Mallusk Enterprise Park team dealt with 169 enquiries from individuals wanting to start a business. 100 of these enquiries progressed to the completion of a Business Plan. Additionally, it has supported over 240 growth stage businesses, coming at a time when it celebrated an anniversary.

Emma continued: “The Enterprise Hub is being utilised by our business advisers to meet with clients on a one-to-one basis and deliver training sessions such as ‘Marketing on a Shoe String’, ‘Business Ideas Generation’, ‘Financing Your Business’, and ‘Establishing a Social Enterprise’.

"We have the benefit of charitable status which allows us to do more pro-bono work for tenants and people living locally. As it is reasonably priced, with no long term commitment, the co-working space and office pods allow people to work within a professional environment, away from their kitchen table.

“And there is wrap-around business support on-site, free parking, EV charging points and professional administration support which provide the ideal environment to run a business.”

